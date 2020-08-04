Suri Cruise’s 4 Most Stylish Looks While Out In NYC During Quarantine

Suri Cruise has been turning the NYC city sidewalks into her very own runway during quarantine! The 14-year-old style star has become a trendsetter for celeb kids. Take a look at her best and most recent looks!

When did Suri Cruise become a full-on fashionista? The 14-year-old daughter of actress Katie Holmes and actor Tom Cruise looks all grown up — and, the runway doesn’t seem too far off. Suri’s been strutting around New York City, where she lives with her lookalike mom, in the coolest outfits. From white summer dresses, to wide-leg trousers and chic bags, Suri is setting the tone for celeb kids’ style. Take a look at our top 4 favorite quarantine looks by the young trendsetter!

Suri’s Boho Summer Style

This look might just be our absolute favorite by Suri. She stepped out in New York City during a massive heat wave on August 1, and still looked like she was on the red carpet. Suri donned a pair of oversized denim pants that included a detailed red stripe down the side of each leg. She paired her bottoms with a white summery top that featured ruffled sleeves. Suri stepped out in blue flip flops and she accessorized with a bright red bag, which coordinated well with her pants.

Suri’s Chic Errands Look

Suri’s white slip dress is an absolute summer staple! The youngster stepped out with her pup on July 31, when paparazzi spotted her looking more chic than ever. She wore a pair of black glossy, pointed flats as she carried a dog bed in one hand and her pooch under her right arm.

Suri’s Casual Fit

Even when Suri’s not dressed in her Sunday best, the 14-year-old still looks red carpet ready. Here, she’s pictured taking her two pups for a walk around New York City on July 31. And this time, she opted for grey sweats, flip flops and a white tee that had an important message printed on it: VOTE! Suri also sported a protective mask over her mouth and nose amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suri’s Sporty Style

We love a good sweatshirt and denim combo, as seen on Suri in this city snap taken in the beginning of quarantine on March 11 — before masks were a crucial part of daily life. The famous pre-teen rocked a pair of light-washed denim pants and a bright yellow sweatshirt. Last but not least, she stepped out in a fresh pair of white sneakers — a go-to shoe for Suri!