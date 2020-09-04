Could Katie Holmes possibly have a new man in her life?! The actress couldn’t stop smiling during a lunch date with an unidentified male friend.

Katie Holmes couldn’t have looked happier while out to lunch with a mystery man in New York City on Sept. 2. TMZ obtained photos of the 41-year-old hanging out with the unidentified man at Antique Garage, and she had a huge smile on her face as they shared some drinks together. Katie had a huge smile on her face as she cracked up at whatever her male pal was saying during the outing.

The status of the relationship between these two is unclear and HollywoodLife has reached out to Katie’s rep for comment. However, this is the first time that Katie has been spotted hanging out with another man since her split from Jamie Foxx in 2019. The two were super private about their relationship, which lasted more than five years.

Although Katie and Jamie never confirmed their split, the writing was on the wall when he was photographed hanging out with singer, Sela Vave, at the end of summer 2019. Jamie and Sela have denied that they were an item, but they were spotted together several times that fall, and even spent New Year’s Eve together.

Of course, before Jamie, Katie was famously married to Tom Cruise. The pair had a whirlwind relationship, which began in April 2005. They were engaged just seven weeks later, and their daughter, Suri Cruise, was born the following April. Katie and Tom married in Nov. 2006 in Italy, but she filed for divorce less than six years later in June 2012.

Katie currently has custody of Suri and is an extremely dedicated mother to the now 14-year-old. They live in New York City and are often photographed out and about. It has been widely reported that Tom does not have a relationship with Suri due to his dedication to Scientology.

Considering Katie is super private about her personal life, it’s likely that we won’t hear more from her about this possible new romance. It certainly seems like she’s enjoying herself with whoever this mystery man is, though!