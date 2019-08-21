Jamie Foxx & Sela Vave Reveal ‘True Story’ About Their Relationship After She’s Slammed As ‘Home Wrecker’

Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave took to Instagram to set the record straight about the true nature of their relationship. First and foremost, Sela’s one of Jamie’s talented protégées!

Nobody ever accused Jamie Foxx of having a scandalous relationship with his other protégées, like Ed Sheeran, Ne-Yo, and Nick Cannon. So why are they jumping to the conclusion that he’s seeing Sela Vave? That’s the argument Jamie and Sela made on Instagram when they posted a series of videos to her account, explaining why she and Jamie were seen leaving Bootsy Bellows in LA together on August 16, shortly after he split from girlfriend Katie Holmes. Sela started off my captioning her post, “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story (swipe)… for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music ” #killthedoublestandard”.

The video, ripped from one of Jamie’s Instagram live sessions, shows him speaking directly to the camera with one of his artists, J Young. The men shower praise on Sela and deride the media and fans for assuming that just because Sela’s a woman, that means that there’s some ulterior motive.

“There was this thing that was leaked in the press,” Jamie began. “There was a young woman by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her. I was… he introduced me to her,” he said, gesturing to J Young. “She was amazing. So, she’s on my steps singing Beyonce. Singing, and she’s playing the guitar.

“I said, ‘how the f**k did this happen?’ So we took her under our wing. And if you do your background history, as opposed to scandal chasing, we went to Power 106, and I introduced her as my new artist, whole squad, whole label. So now, the situation with the press where I’m escorting her to my car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter. And I’m not no old n**** out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying? I’m speaking to the real right now; this is for the real fans. I know what business I’m in. People make mountains out of mole hills.

“But what I’m trying to say, we wanted to treat her the same and give her the same opportunity. I told her it’s going to be this way,” Jamie continued. “So some of the haters, and everything and I’ve told her like this, it’s going to be this way, there’s a double standard when it comes to women. When it was the guys everything was cool, when it was the women they try to make it something else. We are going to protect our own. We are going to protect our own, and at the same time like I said, I spoke to that girl’s mom and she put her trust in me. And so we want to make sure that she has the opportunity to show you the talent, show you the talent that we saw.

“So enough of that, so all of the unnecessary hate for the woman just because they guys is coming here, all of a sudden they digging hard, they’re working hard, but then the girl all of a sudden, she has an ulterior motive. Stop that s**t. We about real artists,” Jamie concluded. “It’s a culture about meeting people and feeling something and doing our thing. Sometimes people don’t understand it. And don’t try to let the media strip us of what we do as artists. We are really artistic human beings here.”