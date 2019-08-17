See Pics
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Stunning Mystery Woman Amid Rumors He & Katie Holmes Split Up

Jamie Foxx stepped out with a gorgeous mystery woman who has been identified as model and singer Sela Vave on the night of Aug. 16 and now rumors are swirling that he broke up with longtime love Katie Holmes.

It looks like Jamie Foxx, 51, may have a new lady in his life! The actor got major attention on the night of Aug. 16 when he left trendy nightclub Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, CA at 2 AM while hand-in-hand with a beautiful mystery gal that was dressed to impress. The brunette beauty, who has been identified as singer and model Sela Vave, wore a tiny tan mini dress with a low neckline and strappy heels as Jamie wore a white hoodie and black jeans for the outing. The good-looking duo quickly walked by photographers before getting inside his Lambo SUV.

This isn’t the first time Jamie and Sela have hung out. Her Instagram page proves they’ve been hanging out since at least June and she even posted their first photos together, which shows them sitting close and doing multiple poses while wearing sunglasses, on June 30. “I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me. #feelingblessed,” she captioned the snapshot. Since then, she’s also posted other pics of outings that include Jamie.

Although their relationship isn’t exactly clear, it does seem like Sela could either be a new girlfriend and/or a friend whose career Jamie’s helping. Their hangouts have caused major speculation that things between Jamie and his longtime love Katie Holmes, 40, could be done for good. The lovebirds haven’t been seen together since May a couple weeks after they attended the Met Gala in New York, and since Jamie spends a lot of time in Los Angeles and Katie lives in NYC, their long distance relationship may have taken its toll.

It will be interesting to see how this progresses but we’ll be on the lookout! Either way, we hope both Jamie and Katie find happiness in whatever they feel is best!