See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jamie Foxx, 52, & Rumored GF Sela Vave, 21, Spend Luxurious New Year’s Together On A Yacht — Pic

Jamie Foxx Sela Vave
BACKGRID
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx attends post-Oscars bash in WeHo with his All-Star Weekend actress Jessica SzohrPictured: Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Jamie Foxx and rumored girlfriend Sela Vave have an impromptu photoshoot aboard a yacht with friends on New Years Day in Miami Beach, Florida. The pair pose for pictures and needless to say, Sela stills the show in her red two-piece bikini. Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Sela Vave BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Jamie Foxx and rumored girlfriend Sela Vave have an impromptu photoshoot aboard a yacht with friends on New Years Day in Miami Beach, Florida. The pair pose for pictures and needless to say, Sela stills the show in her red two-piece bikini. Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Sela Vave BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Tripple threat entertainer, Jamie Foxx is seen celebrating his 52nd Birthday with friends and mystery women in Hollywood. While leaving Jamie was approached by a young man selling candy and he did not hesitate to pull out his fat wallet to buy some candy off of the man. After his kind gesture, the birthday boy headed to his waiting car with his sexy young date. The mystery woman couldn't keep her hands off Jamie while they sat in the car. Pictured: Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Political News Editor

Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave partied it up on New Year’s Day, hitting the high seas together on a luxury yacht. Talk about a good time!

Jamie Foxx rang in 2020 the right way! The 52-year-old singer and actor spent New Year’s Day chilling on a yacht in Miami with his friends, and rumored girlfriend Sela Vave. The aspiring singer, 21, who Jamie says is merely his mentee, looked gorgeous while relaxing in a Baywatch red bikini featuring a triangle top and revealing bottoms. When she wasn’t sunbathing, she was walking around wrapped in a striped towel. She and Jamie appeared to be having a blast while chatting and hanging out with their pals. There was even a photographer on board the ship to document their day in the sunshine.

Romance rumors swirled when Jamie and Sela were first spotted together in August, just a few days after he and longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes, 41, announced their split. Jamie and Selma were seen holding hands as they left a nightclub together, but he insisted that he was just being a gentleman. After Sela was slammed for allegedly being a “homewrecker,” both she and Jamie took to social media to set the record straight. On Instagram Live, Jamie said that he was helping her career, the same way he did with Ed Sheeran and Nick Cannon at the beginning of their careers. That’s why they’ve been together. He’s introducing her to his friends in the music industry, and even called her “the next Beyonce.”

Despite some seemingly flirtatious behavior between the two, they maintain that they have a professional — not romantic — relationship. A source close to Jamie confirmed this, telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Jamie’s 52nd birthday in December that, “there’s nothing going on romantically between Jamie and Sela at all, but they’re super close and they do spend a lot of time together.”

Jamie Foxx Sela Vave
BACKGRID
Jamie Foxx Sela Vave
BACKGRID

“Of course, Sela is gorgeous so it’s no wonder why people would assume there would be something brewing between them since they’re both single and attractive,” the source added. “But Jamie made their stance clear when he went on Instagram live a few months ago.”