Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave partied it up on New Year’s Day, hitting the high seas together on a luxury yacht. Talk about a good time!

Jamie Foxx rang in 2020 the right way! The 52-year-old singer and actor spent New Year’s Day chilling on a yacht in Miami with his friends, and rumored girlfriend Sela Vave. The aspiring singer, 21, who Jamie says is merely his mentee, looked gorgeous while relaxing in a Baywatch red bikini featuring a triangle top and revealing bottoms. When she wasn’t sunbathing, she was walking around wrapped in a striped towel. She and Jamie appeared to be having a blast while chatting and hanging out with their pals. There was even a photographer on board the ship to document their day in the sunshine.

Romance rumors swirled when Jamie and Sela were first spotted together in August, just a few days after he and longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes, 41, announced their split. Jamie and Selma were seen holding hands as they left a nightclub together, but he insisted that he was just being a gentleman. After Sela was slammed for allegedly being a “homewrecker,” both she and Jamie took to social media to set the record straight. On Instagram Live, Jamie said that he was helping her career, the same way he did with Ed Sheeran and Nick Cannon at the beginning of their careers. That’s why they’ve been together. He’s introducing her to his friends in the music industry, and even called her “the next Beyonce.”

Despite some seemingly flirtatious behavior between the two, they maintain that they have a professional — not romantic — relationship. A source close to Jamie confirmed this, telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Jamie’s 52nd birthday in December that, “there’s nothing going on romantically between Jamie and Sela at all, but they’re super close and they do spend a lot of time together.”

“Of course, Sela is gorgeous so it’s no wonder why people would assume there would be something brewing between them since they’re both single and attractive,” the source added. “But Jamie made their stance clear when he went on Instagram live a few months ago.”