Katie Holmes Passionately Kisses New BF Emilio Vitolo Outside Of His NYC Restaurant — See Pics

Katie Holmes is so crazy about new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo and is happily showing off her affection for him. Once again she stopped by his NYC restaurant for a hot public make out session.

Katie Holmes and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.‘s romance just gets more sizzling by the day. In two short weeks, the lovebirds have flaunted their affection at numerous locations around New York, but their main make out spot is at the front door to his NYC restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Katie, 41, stopped by the Nolita area eatery on Sept. 18 to visit her sweetheart, and looked so thrilled to be in the hunky 33-year-old’s arms. The pair kissed for several minutes before coming up for air.

Katie put her arms around his neck as Emilio pulled his lady love towards him with his hands on her back. The two began smooching and showing off the beaming smiles on their faces. They wore their protective face masks down around their chins, so that they could lock lips.

Katie dressed for fall in a long sleeve white knit sweater. She paired it with black skinny jeans, black knee high boots and a matching large black leather over the shoulder bag she was carrying. The Batman Begins actress wore her brunette locks down and straight for her visit to the celeb-favorite restaurant Emilio works at with his father, Emilio Sr. Katie’s handsome fella appeared to be on front of the house duties, as he he looked autumnal chic in a soft brown sweater and tan pants.

Mom of one Katie seems to love stopping by the eatery to give Emilio a passionate make out session during his workday. Chefs and restaurateurs work notoriously long hours, so Katie previously paid a visit to Emilio on Sept. 8 at the hotspot. Not only did they kiss and hug at the business’ door in front of diners, Emilio’s dad even caught a glimpse of the PDA.

Katie and Emilio were first photographed having a romantic lunch on Sept. 2 at SoHo’s Antique Garage. She smiled and laughed so hard during their conversation, which led to a Sept. 6 dinner date at Peasant Restaurant were Katie sat on his lap as the two kissed at an outdoor patio table. They had another adorable outing earlier this week, taking a ferry ride along the East River on September 15. The couple sat close, with Katie gazing lovingly at Emilo as they cuddled up.

This whole PDA-loving Katie is an entirely different side of the actress that fans never saw during her previous relationship with actor Jamie Foxx, 52. During their six years together, they were incredibly private and rarely even seen together in public. Katie is now barely two weeks into publicly dating Emilio, and they’ve had more out in the open moments of affection in that amount of time than the actress had in over half a decade with the Ray actor. And she seems to be loving every minute of it.