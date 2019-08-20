Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx: Why They Decided To Break Up After 6 Years Of Dating

HollywoodLife has exclusively learned why Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes decided to call it quits after six happy years together.

Fans were devastated when Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes broke up after six sweet years together, but they can rest easy knowing that there’s no hard feelings between the two actors. Jamie and Katie split because they wanted different things out of life, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY. To put it simply, Jamie’s a night owl, and Katie’s a homebody! “Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun,” a source close to the Beat Shazam host and Dawson’s Creek star said. “Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she’ll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ in Vegas.”

Katie and Jamie stayed together for years because they were in love. But ultimately, “they had two different ideas of how they wanted to live their lives,” the source explained. “Katie wants a more settled down, less wild life. It worked for so long because they made time for each other, but their relationship started getting stagnant instead of continuing to flourish. They still have major respect for each other; they’ll never speak ill of one another. It’s just that relationship-wise, moving on was best for them both to get out of life what they want from it.”

Fans were clued in that Jamie and Katie likely split when he was spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles on August 17 — hand in hand with singer Sela Vave. Jamie has been mentoring Sela in her music career, and he’s appeared in photos on his protege’s Instagram page throughout the summer. She even thanked him for giving her her big break in one post. Just days later, it was confirmed that Jamie and Katie had indeed broken up.

Since the news broke, Katie was spotted looking happy and carefree while walking around New York City. Jamie seemed happy, too, while hanging out with his daughters Corinne, 25, and Anelise, 9. These crazy kids are going to be a-okay!