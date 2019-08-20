Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx: Why They Decided To Break Up After 6 Years Of Dating

Atlanta, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Low profile lovebirds Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spotted stepping out together in Atlanta, Georgia. Doting boyfriend Jamie helped Katie carry her luggage to her car during the outing. *SHOT ON September 18, 2018* Pictured: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** - *FILE PHOTOS* New York, NY - Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly ended their six year relationship. The couple who were starting to go public a little more this year are pictured during a casual stroll in NYC in April. Jamie has recently been spotted partying with singer Sela Vave in LA leading to speculation that he was cheating. Page Six reported that the actress was recently overheard telling a friend, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.” "Shot on 04/16/19* Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were seen secretly returning to Jaimie's hotel Tuesday afternoon after he made a guest appearance on "The Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon" with his daughter Corinne.Pictured: Jamie Foxx, Katie HolmesBACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx go for a yacht ride at night in Miami. The A-list lovebirds were spotted onboard a fancy vessel on Friday night (dec 28).Pictured: kaie holmes,jamie foxxRef: SPL5052009 281218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
and

HollywoodLife has exclusively learned why Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes decided to call it quits after six happy years together.

Fans were devastated when Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes broke up after six sweet years together, but they can rest easy knowing that there’s no hard feelings between the two actors. Jamie and Katie split because they wanted different things out of life, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY. To put it simply, Jamie’s a night owl, and Katie’s a homebody! “Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun,” a source close to the Beat Shazam host and Dawson’s Creek star said. “Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she’ll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ in Vegas.”

Katie and Jamie stayed together for years because they were in love. But ultimately, “they had two different ideas of how they wanted to live their lives,” the source explained. “Katie wants a more settled down, less wild life. It worked for so long because they made time for each other, but their relationship started getting stagnant instead of continuing to flourish. They still have major respect for each other; they’ll never speak ill of one another. It’s just that relationship-wise, moving on was best for them both to get out of life what they want from it.”

Fans were clued in that Jamie and Katie likely split when he was spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles on August 17 — hand in hand with singer Sela Vave. Jamie has been mentoring Sela in her music career, and he’s appeared in photos on his protege’s Instagram page throughout the summer. She even thanked him for giving her her big break in one post. Just days later, it was confirmed that Jamie and Katie had indeed broken up.

Since the news broke, Katie was spotted looking happy and carefree while walking around New York City. Jamie seemed happy, too, while hanging out with his daughters Corinne, 25, and Anelise, 9. These crazy kids are going to be a-okay!