Sela Vave: 5 Things To Know About Sexy Singer Clubbing With Mentor Jamie Foxx In L.A.

When Jamie Foxx was photographed escorting a gorgeous woman out of a club in L.A., it turned out she’s one of a new crew singers he’s mentoring. We’ve got five things to know about Sela Vave.

Jamie Foxx, 51, raised eyebrows when he was pictured holding the hand of a stunning mystery woman leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A. at 2 a.m. on Aug. 17. Did he and girlfriend of six years Katie Holmes, 40, suddenly break up? It turns out the woman has been right under our noses the whole time. She singer Sela Vave, and Jamie has been mentoring her musical career. He appeared with Sela and young rapper he’s working with J Young for an extensive interview on LA’s Power 106 FM on July 22. He praised her immense talent and stardom potential, which you can watch and listen here. Jamie has also appeared in numerous pics on her social media pages throughout the summer where she’s thanked him for giving her her big break. We’ve got five things to know about Sela.

1. Sela was born and raised in Utah.

She literally just moved to Los Angeles from Utah in July of 2019. Once Jamie decided to take a chance on helping with her music career in June, her mom had to pack her car with her belongings and clothes and drive it to L.A.

2. Sela has always wanted to be a singer.

In her Power 106 interview alongside Jamie, she said she’s been singing since “Forever. Ever since I could talk. I have one single out on iTunes but we’re working on my debut album.”

3. Sela has done extensive modeling work.

She’s been signed to Salt Lake City’s Talent Management Group, Inc. since 2014 according to her Facebook. Her page is filled with stunning photographs of her modeling assignments. But what she really wanted to do was sing and modeling was to pay the bills. She even says “I am a professional model and actor. Music is life and I love sports,” as her intro on her Facebook page.

4. Sela publicly thanked Jamie for believing in her talent in a June 30 Instagram post.

In a black and white photo of the two of them, she captioned “I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me. #feelingblessed 🙏🏽.” He’s since brought her along to perform at a benefit in the Hamptons on Aug. 9. In a July 18 Facebook post she said that “I finally made the big move to L.A. and a lot of amazing things have been happening for me thanks to Jamie Foxx that I’m really excited about…” along with some photos with him and a link to their Power 106 interview. Jamie even took Sela and other musicians and producers he’s working with to Disneyland on July 16.

5. Jamie really does believe in her talent.

While she was vague in her Power 106 interview about how she was discovered, saying she’s “just barely met’ Jamie and his producing partners, he told of how “She walked in and everyone was like ‘what’s up with the new girl?’ When I meet her, next thing I know she’s sitting on my stairs with an acoustic guitar singing a broken down version of Beyonce, and she wasn’t trying to be Fantasia or Whitney Houston.” He noted her “quiet” presence while singing along to her guitar and how that was a rare talent. “I feel like she’s really going to make some noise,” Jamie gushed. After going out on the town with Jamie and holding his hand after clubbing, Sela’s definitely making noise, albeit not the musical kind