Katie Holmes & BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. Kiss & Snuggle Like Lovebirds On Day Out In New York – See Pics

Katie Holmes was not at all shy about showing some affection for her new beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr. The two looked like they were in total bliss in new pics of the pair enjoying a beautiful Sunday in New York City!

It might be the end of summer, but there’s been plenty of summer lovin’ happening between these two to make up for the whole season! Katie Holmes was spotted out and about with her new love, Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Sunday, September 13 in New York City. The two spent the whole day together, and marked the end of their date with a passionate smooch in Manhattan. In newly published pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Katie and Emilio lowered their masks for one last kiss!

Katie looked truly lovely and ready for some fall weather, sporting a fuzzy sweater and a pair of high-waisted jeans. Emilio looked quite casual himself, wearing a relaxed T-shirt and navy blue pants. Emilio, a restauranteur, even advocated for small businesses while out with Katie, toting a bag that read “shop local.” These two have seriously been showing off their adoration for one another, and even getting into a bit of PDA while out and about!

Upon visiting his family-owned restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato, on September 8, Katie and her beau shared yet another sweet smooch. After being in a fairly private relationship with Jamie Foxx for a number of years, this is definitely new territory for Katie. But a source close to the actress’s new man shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that this newfound romance could really help Katie open up!

“He has a huge personality,” our source revealed. “He’s one of those men that when he walks into a room, everybody knows it. He’s very well known in the restaurant scene and has such a magnetic, positive energy about him that he just draws people towards him.” In fact, the source further explained that Emilio “isn’t like most men. He’s confident and isn’t afraid of going for what he wants. He has a magnetic personality and has a way about him that just makes people smile. That’s probably what drew her in and it’s no wonder she feels comfortable and safe with him to show affection in public.”

One aspect of their relationship that fans are still speculating over is when Katie will choose to introduce her daughter, 14-year-old Suri Cruise, to the new man in her life. Suri and Katie are so close, and have been seen running errands and spending lots of quality time together during quarantine in New York. They were even seen out and about with their masks on following one of Katie’s recent dates with Emilio! But until the couple reaches that major milestone in their relationship, we look forward to watching Katie and Emilio’s budding romance continue to blossom right before our eyes!