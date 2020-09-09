See Pic
Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise, 14, Grab Food In NYC After Actress’ PDA Date With Emilio Vitolo

After several hot dates with chef Emilio Vitolo, Katie Holmes is back to hanging out with her daughter Suri Cruise. The actress accompanied the teen on a fro-yo run in New York City.

Katie Holmes is back to playing doting mom to her 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise after showing that she’s finally returned the dating scene again. The 41-year-old actress was photographed openly making out with NYC chef and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo, 33, on Sept. 6, but she was all about her daughter’s sweet tooth needs the following day. The two were photographed out in NYC on Sept. 7, as Suri dipped into a cup of frozen yogurt while walking alongside the Batman Begins actress.

Katie Holmes takes daughter Suri Cruise on a frozen yogurt run in NYC on Sept. 8, 2020. Photo credit: SplashNews

Katie looked perfectly dressed in a casual late summer outfit, wearing a white cable knit sweater with the long sleeves pulled up to around her elbows. She paired it with boyfriend jeans, and for a pop of color Katie added pine green colored mules. The comfy looking slide-on shoes were perfect for walking around the city. The brunette beauty wore her hair pulled up in a loose bun, and accessorized with her usual oversized black cat-eye shades and a had a large white knit bag over her shoulder that matched her sweater.

The 41-year-old wore a pink and white gingham mask that covered her famous face. Since Suri wanted to eat her fro-yo before it melted, she wore her light blue patterned mask down around her chin as the two walked together. The teen had been wearing the same bright pink protective mask for most of the summer, as it is her favorite color. But Suri still made sure she had a pop of pink on, carrying a pink backpack on her shoulders.

Like her mom, Suri went with a long sleeve white sweater for their fro-yo trip, but the garment wrapped around and tied at her waist. She wore a white tank top underneath and black pants for a smart casual look. Suri also went with comfortable walking footwear, donning white sneakers to hit the pavement.

Katie’s last few outings have been raising a lot more eyebrows. She appears to have found a new man after quietly splitting from longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 52, in the summer of 2019. The Miss Meadows star was first photographed over an outdoor lunch with Emilio on Sept. 2 at SoHo’s Antique Garage. She gazed at him adoringly, burst out laughing uncontrollably over something he said, and at one point reached across the table to hold his hand.  He can be seen on the left in the photo below, standing next to his Emilio’s Ballato restaurant patron, actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Unlike her relationship with Jamie, Katie is being far more out in the open and tactile with Emilio. After their lazy lunch with glasses of wine on a Tuesday, the two shared a passionate dinner on Sun. Sept. 6, with Katie ending up on Emilio’s lap at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan. They again sat outdoors and were visible to paparazzi lenses, as the couple was passionately kissing in view of other diners. Hopefully we’ll see more of Katie and Emilio’s romance bloom now that it is out in the open.