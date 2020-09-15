See Pics
Katie Holmes Flashes Emilio Vitolo Jr. A Big Smile As They Cozy Up On Romantic Ferry Ride – Pics

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. shared another romantic, PDA-filled date in NYC, and the actress couldn’t stop smiling on their adorable ferry ride.

Katie Holmes and her new man, Emilio Vitolo Jr. continued their PDA domination of New York City with another adorable outing in Manhattan. Katie, 41, and Emilio, 33, were spotted taking a ferry ride along the East River on September 15, looking oh-so cozy during their date. The couple sat close during their ferry ride, Katie resting her arm on Emilio’s shoulder as she gazed at him adoringly. Deep in conversation, Katie slightly pulled down her protective face mask for a moment to flash her beau a giant smile.

The Brahms: The Boy II star kept her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx extremely private, but she appears to be taking a more relaxed approach to romance with the handsome chef and restauranteur. The new couple have been spotted all over New York City in recent weeks, and they have no qualms about making out in public. Just one day before their ferry ride, Katie and Emilio looked the picture of bliss while sharing a passionate kiss after a date.

Katie and the Emilio’s Ballato co-owner were first spotted together having lunch on September 4. They were laughing up a storm as they enjoyed their meal, and from there, became inseparable. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the charming Emilio is likely drawing quiet, private Katie “out of her shell” with their romance. “He has a huge personality,” our source shared. “He’s one of those men that when he walks into a room, everybody knows it. He’s very well known in the restaurant scene and has such a magnetic, positive energy about him that he just draws people towards him.”