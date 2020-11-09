Teresa Giudice ‘Really Likes’ New Boyfriend Louie Ruelas: Why She’s ‘Taking It Slow’ Despite Being ‘Happy’

This doesn’t mean Teresa has ex-communicated Joe, though, who revealed that he too is “seeing” someone new (a lawyer in Italy) in early October. “She still talks to Joe multiple times a day for the sake of the girls,” our source adds, referring to the ex-spouses’ four daughters they share together: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11. Joe is currently separated from his family, since he moved to his native Italy after wrapping up his prison sentence (and a temporary stay in ICE) in 2019.

Louie Ruelas pictured on the right at a charity event that his company, Digital Media Solutions, participated in. (Photo Courtesy of Facebook)

Louie hasn’t been the first man to catch Teresa’s eye, though, after her marriage ended ! “She’s been quietly dating people for awhile now and having fun, but Luis she likes a lot, so she’ll see where it goes,” our source tells us. It’s a welcome distraction for Teresa, who we’ve learned has been “struggling” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teresa and she's struggling with it," our source adds. "She wants to resume life so badly. Usually, when she's not filming, she's traveling and doing appearances. That's over for her and she's having a tough time. She wants to really begin her new life and she hasn't had a chance to do that. She wants to get back to work like the rest of the world."