Exclusive
Teresa Giudice ‘Really Likes’ New Boyfriend Louie Ruelas: Why She’s ‘Taking It Slow’ Despite Being ‘Happy’
Teresa Giudice is still ‘getting to know’ her new boyfriend Louie Ruelas, and a source reveals even more exclusive details about the ‘RHONJ’ star’s first public relationship since finalizing her divorce with Joe.
Teresa Giudice, 48, is in “no rush” to head down the altar again two months after finalizing her divorce with Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star just debuted her “new boyfriend” on Nov. 9, whom HollywoodLife confirmed was New Jersey businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and we’ve also learned how Teresa is feeling going into her first public relationship after her headline-making split with her husband of 20 years.
“The relationship between Teresa and Luis is very new. She’s very happy and they’re still getting to know each other,” a source close to the Giudice family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The insider adds, “[Teresa’s] been ready to move on for a really long time now and is taking it slow but seems to really like him. She’s in no rush.”
This doesn’t mean Teresa has ex-communicated Joe, though, who revealed that he too is “seeing” someone new (a lawyer in Italy) in early October. “She still talks to Joe multiple times a day for the sake of the girls,” our source adds, referring to the ex-spouses’ four daughters they share together: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11. Joe is currently separated from his family, since he moved to his native Italy after wrapping up his prison sentence (and a temporary stay in ICE) in 2019.
Louie Ruelas pictured on the right at a charity event that his company, Digital Media Solutions, participated in. (Photo Courtesy of Facebook)
Louie hasn’t been the first man to catch Teresa’s eye, though, after her marriage ended! “She’s been quietly dating people for awhile now and having fun, but Luis she likes a lot, so she’ll see where it goes,” our source tells us. It’s a welcome distraction for Teresa, who we’ve learned has been “struggling” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Covid is really getting to Teresa and she’s struggling with it,” our source adds. “She wants to resume life so badly. Usually, when she’s not filming, she’s traveling and doing appearances. That’s over for her and she’s having a tough time. She wants to really begin her new life and she hasn’t had a chance to do that. She wants to get back to work like the rest of the world.”
Louie should be good company for the Bravo star, who is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions and is known for his active philanthropy. Teresa had also been filming Season 11 of RHONJ amid the pandemic, and was even seen dressed as a sweet stick of cotton candy for the show’s Halloween episode!