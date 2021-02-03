Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Then & Now: See Gia, Milania, Gabriella & Audriana’s Transformations

‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice’s four daughters have grown up before our eyes on reality TV. See transformation photos of the gorgeous young girls.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is an incredible mom to her four young girls, and it’s hard to believe how quickly they’re growing up! Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, whom she shares with her estranged ex husband Joe Giudice, have been on our TV screens for years, and even have their own social media presences now. Not only have we watched the girls on the hit Bravo show, but we’ve also seen them celebrate milestone birthdays, vacations, and holidays on Instagram. Look back at snaps of Teresa’s daughters from the early days of RHONJ, versus now!

Gia Giudice

Gia Giudice, the eldest daughter of Teresa and Joe, officially said goodbye to her teenage years when she turned 20 on January 8, 2021. The brunette beauty celebrated not only with her family, but also her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cutting into a birthday cake, writing “bye to teenage years.” Although her dad has been living in Italy amid legal woes, the father-of-four still took to social media in honor of his “best friend’s” big day. “Happy birthday to my beautiful princess, GIA! From my little girl who used to play with dolls, you have grown up to become a strong and independent woman, that I am proud of. Your accomplishments make me smile and pride [sic] of you.” Her reality star mom also shared, “You make everything wrong in the world right. I love you more than you’ll ever know & I admire your strength and beauty.” Teresa also noted that Gia was a “wonderful role model” to her three younger sisters and that she was “so proud”.

Milania Giudice

Milania Giudice also celebrated a major milestone in 2021: her 15th birthday, on February 2. Her RHONJ star mom gushed over her lookalike daughter in a sweet tribute post. “Keep shining bright like the star that you are!!!” Teresa wrote, explaining that they celebrated by hitting the slopes for a weekend of fun, in honor of Milania. “I am so proud of you how much you have grown this past few years. You show me that you can accomplish anything you want in life. I know you have it in you to do just that.”

Gabriella Giudice

Much like Gia, Gabriella Giudice is quickly growing into a young woman! She celebrated her 16th birthday with a lavish red and gold themed party in October 2020 at the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City. Teresa posted a photo to Instagram from the celebration, in which the pair looked like twins. “I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!,” she captioned the photo. Gabriella is one of Teresa’s more private daughters, and rarely shares photos of herself on social media, so fans were shocked to see her looking like the “spitting image of her mother”. She has truly grown up so much!

Audriana Giucide

Teresa’s youngest daughter Audriana Giudice has been in the spotlight since she was just a tot — it’s hard to believe she has already graduated from 5th grade! Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her famous mom took to Instagram to share snaps from their at-home celebration, as she left elementary school and headed for 6th grade! “Congratulations to my baby who’s not a baby at all anymore!” Teresa captioned a snap of Audriana wearing a red graduation cap with a red and white “2020” tassel. “I’m so proud of you & how hard you work at everything! I know you hate all the videos and pictures I take, but that’s just because I don’t want to miss a thing!!”