Gia Giudice, 19, Sounds & Looks Exactly Like Mom Teresa In Cute New Italy Video With Dad Joe — Watch

Gia Giudice is seriously her mom Teresa’s mini-me! The 19-year-old looked like the ‘RHONJ’ star’s twin in a video filmed in Italy while visiting her dad.

Teresa Giudice has a mini me: her daughter Gia! The brunette beauty, 19, who is the eldest child of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, has been reunited with her dad Joe Giudice for the first time in months, and is the spitting image of her mom in these new clips. Gia and her sister Milania flew to Italy this week to see their dad, who is living in room. In a funny video, Gia and Joe are sitting at a restaurant, and the teenager is attempting to film a boomerang of the pair clinking wine glasses. “We are trying to teach him how to do a boomerang,” the video was hilariously captioned.

Earlier in the day, 15-year-old Melania captioned a pic of herself reuniting with their dad. “happy to be back,” she captioned the shot, while Joe took to his Instagram page, writing, “I’m so excited they have arrived.” Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March of 2016. He later became caught up in legal woes with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, forcing him to relocate to Italy.

These pics and videos weren’t the only time Gia looked just like her reality star mom! She recently stunned in a couple’s costume for Halloween with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael. The pair gave Bonnie and Clyde a modern twist, with Gia rocking a mini skirt reminiscent of the iconic Burberry print, along with a black crop top. “he’s the Clyde to my Bonnie,” she captioned the November 1 carousel post on Instagram. It’s clear she’s inherited her mom’s fashion sense, accessorizing with a black beret, a neck scarf, knee-high black boots, and a black Gucci shoulder bag.

Just one day prior, she shared a stunning snap of herself in a DIY ensemble for night one of the celebrations. Gia opted to dress as a zombie, and rocked a barely-there two piece ensemble, including a bandeau top and a figure-hugging mini skirt designed to look like the grey and off-white bandages of a mummy.