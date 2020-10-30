Teresa’s Daughter Gia Giudice, 19, Dresses Up As Zombie In Bandeau Top & Mini Skirt

Gia Giudice has started the 2020 Halloween celebrations early, dressing up in a cute two-piece zombie-inspired costume.

Teresa Giudice‘s mini-me daughter Gia, 19, is growing up so quickly! The eldest child of the Real Housewives of New Jersey shared a stunning new snap of her 2020 Halloween costume, and we love her DIY ensemble. Gia opted to dress as a zombie, and rocked a barely-there two piece ensemble, including a bandeau top and a figure-hugging mini skirt designed to look like the grey and off-white bandages of a mummy.

“woke up for the night,” she captioned the pic, which also featured a pal named Jordan. The pair slicked their hair back into high ponytails, which they secured with white scrunchies. Gia also accessorized with silver stud earrings, heavy black eyeliner, and light grey contacts! “You’re going to need to do an eye makeup tutorial here that is AMAZING,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Your eyes!!!!!”

Gia’s mom Teresa recently filmed the Halloween episode of RHONJ, and showed off her amazing costume alongside her co-stars. The mother-of-three looked like a total confectionary treat, dressing up as a stick of cotton candy. The 48-year-old opted for a puffy pink tulle outfit that covered her mid-section, along with a pink, blue and purple wig, with a blue and white striped cotton candy wand attached to the top of her head. So cute!

“I’m the sweetest B***H you’ll ever meet. tis the season … Are you a trick or a treat?” she teased in the caption of her stunning Instagram pic. Her estranged ex-husband Joe Giudice showed his support from afar, commenting on the pic from Italy, “You look sweet.” In another snap that also featured a close up of her makeup look by artist @priscilladistasio, the reality star wrote, “I’m just here for the Cotton Candy.”