Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Kick Off Halloween With Maleficent & Female Sailor Costumes

The ‘RHONJ’ ladies are getting the Halloween festivities started, two weeks in advance! Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, took the costume theme seriously for a party at a Florida casino.

Before our Instagram feeds are bombarded with Halloween costumes, Teresa Giudice, 47, and Melissa Gorga, 40, got the party started early on Oct. 17. They hit up a pre-All Hallow’s Eve party at Florida’s Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Thursday night, and respected the dress code by taking a break from their usual images we see on The Real Housewives of New Jersey!

Teresa took a cue from the Mistress of Evil, AKA Disney’s Maleficent, in a dark queen-inspired ensemble. The mother of four strolled into the club in a plunging black leather bodysuit, a fur-trimmed cape, fishnet tights and thigh-high boots. The additional touches of a ruby-adorned crown and walking stick made us never want to get on Teresa’s bad side! The costume was very relevant, considering that the sequel to Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie, hit theaters on the same day of Teresa’s party.

Melissa went the opposite route and dressed as a character a tad less intimidating — a sexy sailor! Using a white bikini as her costume foundation, Melissa layered a sheer, sequined blue romper over the swimwear set, and topped it off with a red necktie. Melissa looked extra flirty with a yachting hat, but this seafarer is taken. She arrived holding hands with her husband and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, 40! Joe matched the nautical theme in a studly deckhand outfit with cutoff sleeves, which conveniently showed off his ripped biceps.

Inside the venue, Teresa, Melissa and Joe all partied the night away at a table inside the casino’s club. The trio is clearly taking advantage of this Florida getaway! Teresa is staying at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria’s Boca Beach Club in Miami, which she has heavily documented for her Instagram Story throughout Thursday. In one update, fans even took notice of an unidentified male as he accepted a cup of Don Julio tequila!

Followers have especially been on the lookout of new men in Teresa’s life, ever since she admitted to hooking up with a mystery man in the Season 10 preview of RHONJ, which fans first caught wind of on Oct. 17. Her husband, Joe, 47, left for his native Italy on Oct. 11, after requesting to leave custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — they have not announced any plans to split, however.