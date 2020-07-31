Teresa Giudice Cuddles WIth Her ‘Four Hearts’ Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15 & Audriana, 11 — See Pic

Teresa Giudice posted the sweetest photo with her four daughters that made their father Joe’s heart completely melt!

Lights, camera, adorable! Teresa Giudice, 47, pulled on the heartstrings of her millions of followers when she uploaded a snap with her “four hearts” Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 11, on Thursday, July 30. Each of the girls and their doting mother brought it fashion wise in the pic which took place at the swanky Charlie’s Of Bay Head. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG was front and center for the photo where she looked nothing but glam in a little black dress that she paired with bright yellow heels. Va va voom!

Don’t forget about us! The 4 mini-reality stars also showed off their most stylish side while out and about in Jersey. Their eldest Gia put her toned midsection on display in a gorgeous polka dot top and khakis with a pair of black and white flip flops. She just admitted to getting a nose job recently and has been happily posting pictures of herself post-op ever since!

Gabriella struck a cute pose in her white top/striped pants look, Audriana stole focus from the left in her black and white ensemble while Milania cozied up to her mother in a camo top and shredded Daisy Dukes. It was something truly wonderful for their father Joe Giudice, 48, to see from a distance. “Love you girls,” he wrote in the comments section next to a couple of heart emojis.

Joe has remained quite flirty with Teresa even though they’ve been estranged for months! He left her a thumbs up, rose and heart emoji on a recent black and white pic of her looking absolutely stunning on July 27.

The best-selling cookbook author has definitely been giving Joe a reason to double tap and many others as she keeps posting hot photo after hot photo on her very popular Instagram page! She spent one day in June trying on a bunch of eye-catching wigs for the world to see, one of which made her look just like Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner!