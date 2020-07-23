Gia Giudice, 19, & Mom Teresa, 48 Twin In Bikinis & Matching Gucci Hats After She Debuts New Nose

Like mother, like daughter! Teresa & Gia Giudice headed to a Jersey beach to soak up some summertime sunshine and looked so cute in this new photo!

Gia Giudice, 19, twinned with her gorgeous mom Teresa, 48! The college student and Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed on pretty Ortley Beach for a cute new photo on Thursday, July 23. Gia rocked a bright orange ribbed bikini, while Teresa showed off her style in a spicy cheetah print two piece. The Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It author’s tan was on point, as she covered up with a cozy black romper. Gia was absolutely glowing in the photo, keeping her new nose slightly covered with a chic pair of black sunglasses. “matching w mamma,” Gia captioned the snap, adding a crown emoji.

In addition to their bikinis, Teresa and Gia also twinned with their straw hats. The ladies brilliantly placed Gucci‘s logo headbands over the protective head gear, with Gia using a black band with a white logo for her neutral colored hat, and Teresa adding the opposite colors on her black one. So chic! The Rutgers University student added a pair of Givenchy‘s logo rubber slides on her feet, and showed off a few pieces in her impressive jewelry collection, including her Cartier LOVE bracelet and ring, a Van Cleef & Arpels “Sweet Alhambra” heart-shaped necklace in red, and other layered pieces.

The photo comes just six days after Gia revealed to her 697,000 followers that had recently gotten a nose job. “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen,” she captioned a photo on Friday, July 17. “I’m absolutely in love with it… I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!” she also penned, shouting out her plastic surgeon Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, who dubs himself “The Rhinoplasty Specialist.”

Gia stood next to her mom in the stunning photo, who also complimented her daughter in the comments. “Couldn’t be more proud of you… You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond,” the reality star gushed. Gia’s dad Joe Giudice, 48, also spoke out about his daughter’s recent surgery. “She looked beautiful before,” he said to Extra host Billy Bush on July 22. “Whatever makes her happy, I’m good with it,” the dad-of-four added.