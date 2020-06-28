Kylie Jenner Shows Off Ice Blonde Hair While Lounging In Lacy Gucci Nightgown: ‘She’s Back’

Kylie Jenner is ready for a cozy night in! The makeup mogul posed on her bed in a pink-and-yellow Gucci night gown as she showed off her blonde locks.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is rocking that blonde hair! The youngest KarJenner sister was giving us Khloe Kardashian vibes as she showed off the icy hue while posing seductively on a bed in a new pic posted Saturday, July 27. Kylie inquisitively placed her hand on her chin as she stared into the camera, lounging around in a luxe Gucci logo night gown. The strapless pink silk number, which retails for a hefty $1800 online, features the brands’ iconic GG print and yellow lace trim. “She’s back,” Kylie captioned the hot photo.

“Crafted from pink GG silk crêpe, this short dress with yellow lace trims speaks to the idea of freedom that fashion experienced in the ‘90s, a theme that inspired this season’s looks,” the official Gucci description for the spaghetti strap dress reads, also listing the sexy item in all-black. While Kylie was certainly dressed for a night in, her glam makeup was on point! The Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked her signature spice-colored nude lip and bold brow, adding a flirty black liner and matte blush.

Big sister Khloe — who was celebrating her 36th birthday — was loving Kylie’s latest post! “Oh hell yes,” the Good American founder gushed. Relatively Nat & Liv stars and cousin duo Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson also showed some love in the comments. “Wow,” new mom Natalie wrote, while Olivia posted “YES KY.” They can say that again! The photo has racked up over 5 million likes so far, and boasts thousands of compliments about how amazing Kylie looks.

Kylie has seemingly been doing some shopping in Gucci’s lingerie department recently, as she posted two fire photos of herself in a sheer bra by the Italian luxury house on June 23. Rocking a sleek blonde bob, Kylie showed off her flawless makeup as she sported just the tulle logo bra, which retails for $1000 with a matching pair of underwear. “last night,” she captioned the first photo, writing “too good had to do a double take,” on a second post just hours later.