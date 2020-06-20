Kylie Jenner Plays Travis Scott’s Music While Announcing Her Cosmetics Collection With ‘Soulmate’ Kendall

Kendall and Kylie are finally teaming up for a Kylie Cosmetics collection — and in a new promo for the line, the duo pose while a Travis Scott song blasts in the background.

Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, look incredible in a new promo for their upcoming cosmetics collab. Fans have been waiting years for the supermodel to join forces with her younger sis on a Kylie Cosmetics line, and now we have official confirmation that the collection will drop on June 26, “wow wow wow can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics .. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner,” Kylie captioned the Instagram clip on June 20.

“The KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! we have been dreaming this up for quite some time so i hope you guys love it.” In the promo video, which is set to Kylie’s ex Travis Scott‘s track “Your World, My World”, the pair pose sexily while reaching out towards the camera. Clad in nothing but a bodysuit, sheer tights, and sheer elbow-length gloves, Kendall offered her best supermodel poses, including lying on her back while showing off her stunning brunette tresses.

Meanwhile Kylie, who wore a black high-waisted bodysuit and heels, crawled towards the camera, before holding up the packaging that will be sent to fans who purchase products from the new collection. Big sis Khloe commented “Ok kittens!!!!!!” while Hailey Bieber wrote “wow wow wow.” Even Tik Tok star Addison Rae weighed in, commenting “wow love”. We couldn’t agree more!

Kendall is the last of Kylie’s sisters to get her own collection, and the packaging for “Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics” is set to feature a split image of the pair’s faces, looking all glammed up with lined lips and strong brows. We can’t wait for this new collection to drop!