Kendall & Kylie Jenner Call Dad Caitlyn Their ‘Hero’ As They Celebrate Pride: ‘She’s So Brave’

Kendall and Kylie Jenner had nothing but praise for their dad Caitlyn Jenner in a new interview when they admitted they learned to ‘not be ashamed’ of what they love because of her.

Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, are speaking out in support of their dad Caitlyn Jenner, 70, almost five years after she announced she was transitioning. The proud daughters gushed over what they learned from their Olympian parent after she courageously told them one by one about her intention to transition into a female, in a new family interview with People, and it says a lot about their close relationship.

“Honestly, if one of them had had a problem, I wouldn’t have done it,” Caitlyn told the outlet before her two girls expressed their own feelings. “When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew,” Kendall, who also admitted to being “a daddy’s girl my whole life”, explained. “She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for us.”

“I used to watch old Olympic videos of my dad and wish I could be a part of those spectacular moments with her,” the model continued. “There are so many stories she tells about her life and I love to just sit there and listen. She has lived so many amazing lives in one lifetime. My favorite thing to learn from my dad is about my dad. Inspiring then and inspiring now.” Kendall also talked about how Caitlyn coming forward as transgender made her more confident about herself. “Because of my dad’s bravery, I’ve learned to love what I love and not be ashamed of it,” she explained. “She’s been my role model since before I can even remember, from sports growing up to now with her wisdom. She’s so brave and I aspire to be as brave as her one day.”

Kylie agreed with her big sister’s sentiments about their dad and expressed her own. “My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot’s license,” the makeup mogul said. “However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all.”

The two sisters concluded by saying, “She’s our hero.”