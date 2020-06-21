‘RHONJ’ Teresa Giudice ‘Loved’ Playing Around With Her Blonde Wig But Has ‘No Plans’ To Change Her Look

Teresa Giudice showed off various wigs on Instagram on June 19 while ‘having fun’ with her makeup artist and although she proved she can rock just about any color of locks, she’s sticking with dark brown for now.

Teresa Giudice, 48, looked gorgeous with blonde hair when she posed in a wig for Instagram photos on June 19 but she’s not about to make her locks permanently lighter anytime soon. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was just having a great time with her makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio when she took the photos, which also included red and black wigs, and although they got quite a lot of attention, she’s keeping her dark brown hair color for now.

“Teresa was having fun with her make-up artist and needed a few good laughs so it was Priscilla’s idea and they played around with several wigs,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She was loving the different looks and having a great time, but she has no plans to actually change up her look anytime soon. It was just for fun.”

Teresa’s fun looks got a lot of compliments in the comments section of each pic and many of her fans seemed to love the various tones that we aren’t used to seeing on her. “blondes have more fun!” one follower wrote in response to one of her blonde-haired pics. “omg love love love,” another wrote. Others couldn’t believe how natural the various looks were.

One of Teresa’s many looks also included a short black bob that made her look just like Kris Jenner, 64. She acknowledged the similar features in her caption for the stunning pic. “Serving you major #Momager Realness,” it read.

The gorgeous mom also rocked a pink-haired look while wearing a black tank top that read “Barbie” in white letters. “Barbie mode…. where’s Ken ??!!HAHA ( humor is the best medicine, had so much fun today finding all my shades with my girl @mspriscillanyc always making me laugh ) 💋,” she wrote alongside the pic.