Teresa Giudice Channels Kris Jenner In Sexy Short Bob – ‘Serving You Major Momager Realness’

Teresa Giudice did her best to imitate legendary momager Kris Jenner in a funny new photo!

For some reason Teresa Giudice decided to spend her Friday wigging out and we are here for it! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, lit up social media on June 19 by posing in a variety of wigs with each looking simply sensational on her! One of them was all about Kris Jenner, 64, where the mother-of-four channeled her by rocking a sexy short bob while giving her a major shoutout as the caption. “Serving you major #Momager Realness,” she wrote. Fellow Real Housewives like Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and longtime BFF Dina Manzo gave her major compliments about the look in the comments section.

This was far from the only hairdo that her millions of fans ogled over before the weekend began. Teresa debuted not one, not two, not three, but 9 DIFFERENT HAIRSTYLES! The first one that caught the attention of many was when she posted a photo of her stunning in a bleached blonde look. “I Do A Thing Called What I Want,” she wrote as the cheeky caption.

She was also able to pair her do’s with several ravishing tops that complimented each other wonderfully. She sported a sparkly black look for the bleach blonde one while changing things up quite often in the pics to come. Other hairstyles that she happily displayed on her wildly popular Instagram account included a fiery red look and a Barbie inspired pink wig.

The best-selling cookbook author recently broke from quarantine for some fun in the sun. She partied with her equally stunning friends poolside in a sizzling black bikini on June 10.

“’Good Times & Tan Lines’ w/ my friends till the end!,” her friend Priscilla DiStasio captioned the Instagram hot pic. “This was the best Birthday Weekend ever!!! Thank you so much!! Love all of you beautiful humans with all of my heart!! TREEEEE thank you for making this all happen!! Love you sista @teresagiudice.”