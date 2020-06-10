Teresa Giudice showed up in some of her friend’s Instagram photos while enjoying drinks and food and wearing a flattering black bikini outside in the sun.

Teresa Giudice, 48, didn’t seem to worry about the social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic when she recently hung out with a group for a friend’s birthday weekend! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed for several snapshots that her friend Priscilla DiStasio shared on her Instagram account on June 10 and she was looking better than ever in them.

“’Good Times & Tan Lines’ w/ my friends till the end! 😉🌞 This was the best Birthday Weekend ever !!! Thank you so much!! Love all of you beautiful humans with all of my heart!! TREEEEE thank you for making this all happen!! Love you sista @teresagiudice ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Priscilla captioned the photos.

In one pic, Teresa is showing off her fit body while wearing a black bikini and sitting on an outside lounge chair with her two girlfriends who are joining her in holding drinks. In another pic, she is posing with a group of ladies while wearing a black strapless dress and in a third pic, she is wearing the same dress while posing with a mixture of guys and girls.

Teresa’s latest hangout with friends comes a few days after a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Teresa and her other castmates will resume filming season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on July 20 after a pause in production due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The ladies can’t wait” to resume filming, the insider EXCLUSIVELY said on June 3. “They got the call about filming this week.” The insider also said that Bravo “don’t want to take any chances on starting earlier than that,” they explained. “But everyone’s feeling excited and ready to go. Some of [the cast] hadn’t even filmed together, and very few scenes were filmed.”

We can’t wait to catch Teresa back on the popular reality series soon! Until then, we hope she’s staying healthy and safe as she spends time with her friends at home!