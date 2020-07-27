Teresa Giudice’s Estranged Husband Joe Flirts With Her On Instagram After She Shares Stunning New Pic

Joe Giudice may be estranged from ex Teresa Giudice but he’s not afraid to stop by her social media from time to time and drop the occasional flirtatious emoji!

Teresa Giudice, 48, posted a stunning selfie on July 27 and her estranged husband Joe Giudice is here for it! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the black and white snapshot while taking part in the viral Women Supporting Women Challenge when her 48-year-old ex left several flirty emojis including a thumbs up, rose and heart emoji.

The Bravolebrity looked gorgeous in the photo she shared with her social media followers. She wore a simple figure-hugging white tank top and accessorized with a few bracelets. Teresa’s signature dark locks were styled stick straight and flowed past her shoulders, and she opted for a dark smokey eye to finish off the sultry look.

#challengeaccepted Thank you to those who nominated me, women supporting each other! I nominate @dina,” Teresa captioned the post, tagging her close friend and former RHONJ cast member, Dina Manzo. “Love you mama [heart emoji] now send your glam crew to me so I can post lol,” Dina responded in the comments section. “@dina a black and white photo always looks Amazing in any photo you have lol,” Teresa replied, adding a kissing emoji.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that although the exes are no longer romantically involved, Joe is hopeful to see his four daughters — including eldest Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — as he remains in Italy following his legal issues in the United States. The pandemic has made travel nearly impossible at the moment, but, they’re planning on making a reunion happen by meeting up later this year, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY!

“Teresa’s next plan to see Joe is in The Bahamas in the fall,” a source close to the mom-of-four said. It’s not a getaway for the exes, though. Joe is set to have his long-awaited celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, in the Caribbean country on October 24. Yes, Teresa will be there cheering on Joe from the stands! As HollywoodLife previously told you, Teresa’s really excited for the match, because she “knows how much this means to him.”