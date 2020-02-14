Joe Giudice Sends Love To Ex Teresa On Valentine’s Day After Her New Cheating Claim

Fans are divided after ‘RHONJ’ dad Joe Giudice posted a photo of his ex Teresa and said he ‘appreciates’ her, amid a new claim that he previously cheated on his wife of 21 years.

Joe Giudice, 47, revealed just how grateful he is for ex Teresa Giudice, 47, in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post — and it’s dividing fans. Amid claims that the Real Housewives of New Jersey dad cheated on his wife of 21 years, he took to social media to express how much he appreciates Teresa. “Thank you for providing so well for this family. I think we make a great team. I really appreciate you,” the message read. “Happy [heart emoji] day.” One fan was quick to comment, “Funny how men never know what they have until they no longer have it,” while another wrote, “You know what Joe, you have become humble. What a great quality to have.” It’s clear some fans believe Teresa is better off without her estranged husband, but others left comments like “claim your woman Joe,” indicating they’re holding out hope that the two will reunite.

The father-of-four is currently living in Italy amid deportation woes, and took to Instagram for a second time on Feb. 14 to shout out his daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, Audriana, 10. He captioned a video montage with: “This morning I think of you all in my [heart]. You are not here, but there is evidence of you all around me. I am struck with how lucky I am to receive the gift of your love and affection every single day,” he wrote. “I know I mess up a lot. I embarrass, get distracted, don’t listen to the things you ask me. But, you forgive me. Every time. You tell me that it’s ok and that you love me. There is no keeping track of the things I did that hurt your feelings, or the things that I went wrong on cause of me. You’ve loved me at my worst and it has changed me for the better as a father … I’m celebrating each of you this [heart emoji] day by asking you each will you be my valentine? You’ve each filled my heart with joy. In our family love is nutty and weird to others but I wouldn’t have it any other way, because there is tangible evidence of [heart emoji] presence.” The sweet note was met with kind words from fans, who praised him for being so “raw” and “real”.

This news comes after Teresa revealed she wishes she left her husband 16 years ago, during the Feb. 12 episode of RHONJ. “I have a lot of resentment,” Teresa said, referring to the prenuptial agreement Joe asked her to sign just one week before they got married in 1999. “I feel like I didn’t deserve that, ’cause I was, like, the perfect, perfect f***ing wife.” When asked if she feels that Joe was a good husband to her, she immediately said no before referencing all of the cheating rumors that have plagued their marriage. And after a montage of clips played, including that one time when Joe referred to Teresa as “my b***h wife” and “such a c**t” while on a trip to wine country during Season 5, Teresa said, “Listen, he had a separate cell phone with one girl. Yeah, I found it. It was his ex-girlfriend’s sister. He said, she was going through her divorce, helping her trying to sell her house. Like, I quit my job. Gia, was three, and I was like, what am I gonna do? I shoulda left then, right? I didn’t because he denied it to me, I believed him.”

Joe’s Valentine’s Day post wasn’t the first time he’s shouted-out Teresa on Instagram since the couple split in late 2019. Joe posted a photo of Teresa from her 2020 Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus on Feb. 3. He captioned the glamorous snap, “Congratulations beautiful,” tagging Teresa’s Instagram handle and adding a fire, thumbs up, and heart-eye emojis.