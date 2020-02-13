‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Reveals How She Confronted Joe’s Alleged Mistress After Finding 2nd Phone

Teresa Giudice revealed she discovered ex Joe Giudice second cell phone years ago, but he — and the mystery woman — seemed to be full of excuses!

Teresa Giudice, 47, is finally telling all when it comes to her ex Joe Giudice, 47 — including the time the found a secret, second cellphone containing a woman’s phone number! “He had a separate cell phone with one girl…I found it!” Teresa exclaimed in a scene from RHONJ. “When Gia was three years old [I found it],” she added in a clip on the RHONJ After Show, referencing their now 19-year-old daughter. “He just said it was to talk to this one person because they grew up together,” she continued with childhood friend Dolores Catania at her side. With the name of the woman bleeped, Dolores interjected that the woman in question also “went out” with her ex-husband Frank Catania at some point. “She gets around, yeah,” Teresa quipped back about the alleged mistress.

It turns out that the woman and Joe were publicly photographed at one point. “When he was featured with that girl — in one of the magazines — she was training me at the time, too!” Teresa continued, hinting that the woman is a personal trainer. “So it’s someone that he knew, and he did kind of grow up with her too — so, I mean, I don’t know. Listen, I had no proof [of cheating], but I was like, ‘why are you talking to her like that? like, why do you have another phone talking to her?'” It definitely sounds like she had good reason to be suspicious of Joe, who was publicly denied ever stepping out on his marriage.

Teresa didn’t stop there, and went right to the woman in question to ask what was going on! “I never had proof. I confronted her — the girl,” Teresa continued, wearing a chic magenta jumpsuit. “She denied it, of course. I never got proof, so I got over it. But then, now, because of everything that happened, I re-played it in my head…” the mom-of-four added, hinting she has good reason to believe there was more happening between Joe and the woman. Joe later explained to her that he was simply trying to help the woman sell her house after her divorce.

As for Teresa’s family and friends, they’ve definitely got her back — especially sister-in-law Melissa Gorga! “[The phone] was proof [of cheating] because there was a woman’s number on the cellphone,” she said in a separate interview. “I think it was very brave of Teresa to come out and say what she’s known all these years, and I think everyone has suspected — she’s finally ready to tell all.”

Teresa and Joe confirmed they were splitting after 20 years of marriage in Dec. 2019. The announcement came after Joe spent three years in prison for fraud, and requested a legal lift-of-stay to return to Italy — where he was born — as he navigates legal issues with ICE, who are working to permanently deport him. Prior to Joe’s sentence, Teresa served 11 months in prison on the same charges. Both denied cheating while the other was in prison, despite being photographed with other people over the years.