‘RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Says She & Teresa Giudice ‘Would Love’ To See Their Kids ‘Get Married’

Could wedding bells be in the air for Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania? In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, ‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania spills the tea on her son’s relationship with Gia!

Could besties and RHONJ stars Dolores Catania, 48, and Teresa Giudice, 47, one day be family? Social media was abuzz after Dolores’ son Frankie Catania, 20, accompanied Teresa’s daughter, Gia Giudice, 18, to her high school prom on May 30. In an EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife, Dolores reveals that she and Teresa are definitely fangirling over the adorable duo — confirming she “would love to see them get married!”

Frankie and Gia, who have been friends through their moms since they were “little,” both shared a number of swoon-worthy photos from their glam prom night, leading fans to wonder if they attended as friends or something more. Dolores, however, was quick to set the record straight, confirming that the two are “just very close friends.” Noting their young ages, she continued, “it’s not a time when anybody [should] have a long-term love. She’s [starting] college. He’s in college…I don’t believe in relationships at that age. It’s an anchor. There’s a lot going on. You should live your life in those times, because when you graduate, it’s nothing but adult stuff from there on in, so have a good time!”

That’s not to say that Dolores — who recently dropped 25 pounds — and Teresa aren’t getting other ideas! “I mean, look at them as a couple — just [a] gorgeous good girl [and] he’s so good.” When asked about hope for them in the future, Dolores shared that she and Teresa were “dying when [Frankie and Gia] stood next to other. I have chills talking about it…Me and Teresa were like, ‘Oh my God!'” Teresa even jokingly called her friend an “old Italian lady” after Dolores was saying novenas — which are Catholic prayers — and lighting candles for the 18 and 20-year-olds.

Should Frankie and Gia decide to take things to the next level, distance may put a wrench into things: Gia starts college at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey this fall, while Frankie is starting his junior year at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut — but we can still swoon over their cute prom photos!