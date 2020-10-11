Exclusive
Teresa Giudice: How The 'RHONJ' Star Feels About Ex-Husband Joe Dating In Italy

Teresa Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice, who finalized their divorce last month, ‘still talk daily’ after he revealed that he’s dating a lawyer in Italy.

Teresa Giudice, 48, has no hard feelings towards her now ex-husband Joe Giudice, 48, and “is really happy” for him, after he announced that he is now dating a lawyer in Italy on The Wendy Williams Show this week. The former husband and wife finalized their pending divorce last month and it seems like they’re all good about romantically moving on. “Teresa is really happy for Joe that he’s moving on with his life,” a source EXCLUISVELY told HollywoodLife. “There’s no bad blood between them and she wants him to be able to live a happy life.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her former love, with whom she shares daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, are still in each other’s lives despite no longer being romantically involved, and Joe’s new relationship shouldn’t affect that. “They still talk daily and it’s always about the girls,” the source explained. “Their marriage was over for quite some time, so it’s not a total shock to her that he’s dating. The girls are OK with it as well and they’re happy their dad can spend time with someone.”

As far as Teresa’s own dating life, she’s open to meeting someone as well but is not currently dating one person. “She is having fun and going out and she’ll absolutely talk to a guy, but she’s not seeing any one person in particular,” the source confirmed. “Joe also knows she’s going to be dating and they really just want the other to be happy. The girls want to see their mom happy, too.”

During his recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Joe, who’s been living in Italy after he was deported following a 41-month prison sentence for fraud in Pennsylvania, admitted “distance” is what led to his divorce with Teresa, who is still living in New Jersey with their daughters. “The distance and how’s it going to work? She’s over there [in New Jersey] I’m over here [in Italy],” he said.  “There’s no way it’s going to work no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do pull the kids out of school to come here? What are we doing to do with the kids? — It just won’t work,” he continued, before explaining the split “really wasn’t by choice. We fought and fought and fought.”
Joe is not sure if Italy will be his permanent residence as he waits for legal permission to go back to the U.S. but as of right now, there are “no plans” for him to see Teresa anytime soon, especially with the coronavirus pandemic going on. “There are no plans for them to see one another at this time and as soon as it’s safe, the girls will go visit,” the insider shared. “Joe is really limited as to where he can travel and with school and their activities, that comes first. They’re really hopeful they can figure it out soon, but right now it’s just a lot of FaceTime.”