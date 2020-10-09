Joe Giudice Confirms He’s ‘Seeing A Lawyer’ In Italy 1 Month After Finalizing Divorce From Teresa

Joe Giudice has moved on from Teresa Giudice just one month after their divorce was finalized. In a candid interview with Wendy Williams on Oct. 9, Joe gushed over his new lawyer lady, who he said is ‘helping with a lot’ in his life!

Juicy Joe has a new lady in his life! Joe Giudice revealed that he’s in the early stages of a romantic relationship with a lawyer in Italy, where he currently lives. The father of four — whose divorce from RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice was finalized on September 2, eight months after they split — did not name his new beau. And, she seems to make him a very happy man.

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” Joe said during a virtual interview on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other you know what I mean,” he said before clarifying, “I wouldn’t say she’s my girlfriend, but we’re hanging out together.”

As for why things didn’t work out with Teresa after 20 years together? Joe explained that the “distance” between the two was the ultimate reason behind the split. “The distance and how’s it going to work? She’s over there [in New Jersey] I’m over here [in Italy],” he said. “There’s no way it’s going to work no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do pull the kids out of school to come here? What are we doing to do with the kids? — It just won’t work,” he continued, before claiming that the split “really wasn’t by choice. We fought and fought and fought.”

Fans of the exes will know that Joe is currently living in Italy with family. In March of 2019, he was released from Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania after he served a 41-month sentence for fraud. Following his release, Joe was immediately transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody to be deported to Italy.

In March of 2014, Teresa and Joe pled guilty to charges of fraud. They later struck a deal with federal prosecutors that Teresa would serve her prison time first, followed by Joe, so that their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — would have at least one parent at home during the legal woes. Teresa was sentenced to spend 15 months in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. But, she ended up getting released early, after only 11 months, in December of 2015.

When asked if he’d ever come back to the U.S. to live, Joe alluded that Italy could be his permanent residence. “First I got to get permission to come back and once I get permission I want to be able to come visit whenever I want,” he explained of his legal situation. “I don’t know if I ever want to live there again. But, I want to come back to visit my mother, brother, sister, my kids, my nieces, I got everybody there, friends, I grew up there.”

Joe also confirmed that he hasn’t seen his and Teresa’s four daughters in 10 months. “We talk every day,” Joe said, noting that he had a call with Milania planned for that day. “I was watching them play soccer yesterday through the phone. So, good thing for the phones. It’s better to be there in person, but what’re ya gonna do,” he explained, adding, “Right now, I wouldn’t be able to come there anyway.”