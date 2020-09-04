Why Teresa Giudice Really Chose To Sell The $2.5 Million Mansion She Shared With Joe

Teresa Giudice is leaving behind the home that she and ex-husband Joe Giudice raised their 4 daughters in. Learn why the ‘RHONJ’ star put their Montville mansion on the market.

Teresa Giudice is officially divorced and she’s looking for a new home. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, recently listed her Montville, NJ mansion for a glaring $2.5 million. — A move that became public on the same day news broke that her divorce was finalized. Teresa’s lawyers confirmed to HollywoodLife that her divorce from Joe Giudice became final on September 2. So, what made Teresa decide to sell the family home?

“The home got listed because it was part of the divorce agreement,” a source close to the Bravo star tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Teresa is not struggling with her finances and she and Joe will both get money from when the house sells, per the agreement,” the source says, noting that “Joe is fine and has his own money from working in construction in Italy.”

As for where Teresa plans to relocate? — “She’s hoping to find another home nearby the one she’s in now in Towaco,” the source reveals. “She may look in the Franklin Lakes area as well. Michelle [Pais] helped Teresa with her Jersey Shore property, so she’s helping her with her home, too.”

Teresa and Joe — who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — were married for 20 years before their divorce became final. The pair, who originally wed back in 1999, announced their separation in December of 2019, while Joe was in Italy. He moved back to his native country following legal issues with ICE, which stemmed from his 41-month prison stint for fraud. Despite spending most of his life in the United States, Joe remains a citizen of Italy.

Despite their very public and tumultuous split, Teresa and Joe are “friendly,” the source says, adding that the exes “talk daily.” Teresa and Joe remain dedicated to coparenting their four daughters together. “[The girls] remain the priority in all of this… As soon as it’s safe to travel to Italy, they’ll visit, which they’re hoping will be soon,” the insider says. Teresa previously took their four daughters to visit Joe in Italy in November of 2019.