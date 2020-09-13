Milania Giudice & Antonia Gorga Recreate Teresa & Caroline’s Iconic ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Fight

Caroline Manzo may have never understood Teresa Giudice’s ‘sense of humor’, but the ‘RHONJ’ star’s daughter, Milania, and niece, Antonia Gorga, seem to appreciate it.

One of Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo‘s iconic RHONJ fights just resurfaced on social media, thanks to the former’s daughter, Milania Giudice, 14, and niece, Antonia Gorga, 15, who took to TikTok to reenact one of the cast members’ Season 3 reunion arguments.

In the video posted on TikTok, which you can see below, Milania impersonates her mom, Teresa, while Melissa Gorga‘s daughter Antonia impersonates Caroline. And the scene being reenacted comes from the show’s Season 3 reunion, during which Teresa defended a “joke” she made about Caroline and Caroline’s kids in her cookbook.

Not only did Teresa mock Caroline for being “1/16 Italian,” which Caroline said she “had no issue with”, but the OG star also “insulted” Caroline’s sons — Albie and Christopher Manzo — for wanting to open a “strip car wash”. But Teresa didn’t see her comment as an insult. “I said I don’t condone my daughters working in a strip car wash. Ha Ha. Laugh. Funny,” she said, nothing that it was meant as a joke.

“That’s funny?” Caroline asked Teresa, to which she yelled, “To me it’s funny! Yeah. Do you have a sense of humor? Maybe you’re embarrassed your sons wants to open a strip car wash.” But Caroline said she would “never, ever ever be embarrassed” with her children.

To see the original fight from the Season 3 RHONJ reunion special, zip ahead to the 8:40 minute mark in the video above. And while you’re there, why not watch the rest of Teresa’s most iconic reunion fights of all time. You won’t be disappointed.

Season 11 of RHONJ is currently in production, and new episodes of the series will likely premiere on Bravo sometime in early 2021.