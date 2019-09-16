Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Audriana’s 10th Birthday As Joe Faces Deportation

Yet another family milestone has come and gone as Joe Giudice sits in ICE custody. His daughter Audriana turned 10 and mom Teresa made sure to throw her a birthday party fit for a princess.

Teresa Giudice continues to make sure her four daughters have epic birthday celebrations even though they are without the presence of their dad Joe, 47, as he fights deportation to Italy. Their youngest daughter Audriana turned 10 on Sept. 14 and now the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is showing off a pic from the epic dance-themed party she threw in honor of her child aging into the double-digit milestone. Everything from the deserts to the party decorations was in pink and white and Teresa captioned the Sept. 16 Instagram pic, “Happy 10th Birthday Audriana Love you to the moon 🌙 & back .”

The Bravo star seen in a tight black t-shirt posing next to a smiling Audriana, who is wearing a colorful patterned halter top and matching bottoms. In the background is a wall with horizontal pink and white stripes with the words “Perfect 10” written on it, with the first word in glittery dark pink. The desert table is filled with so many sugary delights all in the pink theme.

The birthday cake is to die for, as it features four layers with different decorations than the last. The large bottom layer is covered in pink frosted floral icing patterns and the next layer has a ring of rhinestones with another ring if pink icing on top of that and a white layer with the silhouettes of dancers in varying leg lifting poses in dark icing. The third layer is covered in nothing but glittery rhinestones and the pink frosted top features the letter “A” surrounded by gold fondant and on top is a dancer posed with her leg up behind her next to the number “10.”

There are stands featuring chocolate pink frosted cupcakes with the dancer silhouette decorations on top and on one there was a gold trophy that a dance competition winner would get surrounded by more pink dancer covered cakelettes. Jars with pink candies inside helped round out the epic desert table, as Teresa really knows how to throw a party! Audrina might not have had her dad present for yet another birthday, but her Bravo star mom knows how to make the best of it.

Joe is in Immigration custody awaiting deportation proceedings to Italy. He finished serving 41 months behind bars in a federal prison in March for bankruptcy fraud. But he was born in Italy and brought over to the U.S. as a child and never became a naturalized citizen. He went straight from prison to an immigration hold and it looks like he’s going to be sent back to Italy. Joe made a video appearance before a judge on Sept. 11 bond hearing, asking that he be released to go home to be with his family until a final ruling comes down after his deportation appeals are exhausted.