Joe Giudice ‘Crying Constantly’ In ICE Custody: It’s ‘Worse Than Prison’ & He Misses His Daughters

Joe Giudice is ‘struggling’ as he remains in ICE custody following his release from prison in March. While he’s been communicating with Teresa and their 4 daughters, he’s been ‘feeling sad and depressed’ missing so much family time.

Joe Giudice, 46, has remained in the custody of ICE since March, and he’s not doing well being away from his family. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is “struggling and feeling sad and depressed as he continues to sit in ICE missing so many monumental things in his daughter’s lives,” a source close to the Giudice family tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Joe recently missed out on seeing his eldest daughter, Gia, 18, go to her senior prom in May, and now he’s gutted over the fact that he could very well miss her graduation, along with her move-in date for college in the fall. Gia committed to Rutgers University in New Jersey.

“The thought of missing Gia’s graduation and not being able to help move her into the dorms is an awful thought for him,” the insider says. “He is crying constantly and has never been this down,” the source admits, explaining that although “Joe talks to the girls daily, sometimes multiple times a day, he continues to struggle to come to terms with all of this.”

As Joe waits for a verdict on whether he will be deported back to his native, Italy, or be able to return to his life in New Jersey, he’s also having a hard time adjusting to his living conditions in ICE custody. “The conditions in there opposed to prison are so much worse than prison, which he never imagined,” the source reveals. “He hates how hard it is for his family to come and see him. It’s almost unlivable.”

Joe’s wife, Teresa Giudice, 46, has been raising the girls — Gia, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9— by herself since the start of his initial prison sentence, which began in March 2016. “He is so proud of Teresa for raising their daughters so strongly and handling everything on her own while he’s away,” the source adds. “The whole situation is just so sad. All he wants to do is get back to his daughters and families.”

Joe completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March, and was immediately place in ICE custody until it is determined if he will be deported or not. Teresa previously made it clear during the RHONJ reunion, that she will divorce Joe, should he get deported.