Teresa Giudice: How She Feels About Dating After Divorce From Joe Is Finalized

Teresa Giudice is ‘having fun’ as friends try to ‘set her up’ on dates, a source close to the ‘RHONJ’ star spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HL, adding that she’s ‘still healing’ from divorcing Joe.

Teresa Giudice, 48, is officially single now that she’s divorced from Joe Giudice, also 48 — but she’s not quite ready for another serious relationship. “Teresa is having fun and flirting with men but she’s not dating anyone seriously. It’ll probably be some time before that happens but her friends are trying to set her up,” an insider close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She seems to feel weird about it because of her younger daughters, so maybe when they’re a bit older,” the source added, referencing her four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

“The girls aren’t ready for her to date and she’s really busy with them and filming that it’s just not at the top of her priority list. Maybe one day she’ll be open to a relationship and love again, but right now, she’s still healing from the end of her marriage and focusing on herself,” the insider explained. “She’s in the best place she’s been in quite sometime and you can tell how light and happy she is. The girls are doing well too and Gia being home so much has helped Teresa out tremendously. She is able to get out and have fun and unwind. She didn’t get to do that for a long time while Joe was away.”

As for Joe, he has remained in Italy while he awaits ICE’s decision about whether or not he can return to the United States, and has since been keeping busy with different projects: he’s re-modeling his family’s home in Italy as well as training for an upcoming boxing match. “Joe isn’t dating anyone seriously either for the same reasons. He’s missing his girls tremendously and that consumes his thoughts a lot,” the source said.

“The family is all on FaceTime all day, every day. He sees his family often and has made friends and stays busy with work. This is a new chapter for all of them. The girls can’t wait to see their dad. As soon as it’s safe, it will happen,” they also noted. Despite the divorce, Teresa and Joe have maintained a friendly relationship — and are even going to be working together to sell sex toys! The duo have partnered with European distributor Zalo USA, which will be prominently featured on RHONJ‘s season 11.

Teresa and Joe were married her childhood sweetheart Joe back in 1999, and were married for 20 years when they announced their split in Dec. 2019. Since, Teresa has also listed the family’s longtime Montville, New Jersey home on the market for $2.5 million. The 10,000 sq. foot home — which includes a pool and banquet-sized dining hall — was regularly featured on the Bravo series over the years.