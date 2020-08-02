Exclusive
Teresa Giudice’s Daughters ‘Disappointed’ They Can’t See Their Dad In Italy – It’s ‘Hard’ On Them

and

‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s four daughters were planning to visit their estranged dad in Italy — but the COVID-19 pandemic foiled their travel plans.

Teresa Giudice‘s daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 11, were excited to visit their father Joe Giudice in Italy where he’s currently living. However the global coronavirus pandemic has made international travel very difficult. “Teresa’s daughters are really disappointed they can’t go to Italy to see Joe in August,” a source close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars told HollywoodLife exclusively. “They were supposed to leave next week before school started. Teresa’s biggest concern is obviously COVID and the kids.”

The insider also told HL the family are still hoping to catch Joe’s celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, in the Caribbean come October. “The girls were really looking forward to that. The family is still hoping to be able to see Joe in the Bahamas for his big fight in October, but nobody can plan that far yet. It’s all still up in the air and that’s really upsetting for the girls. They haven’t seen their dad in months and this is really, really hard for them.”

Teresa Giudice’s daughters are missing their dad. Image: SplashNews
We previously reported that Joe was hopeful to see his four daughters, as he remains in Italy amid his ongoing legal issues in the United States. The pandemic has made travel nearly impossible at the moment, but, everyone seems hopeful that a reunion in the Caribbean will be possible! “Teresa’s next plan to see Joe is in The Bahamas in the fall,” a source close to the mom-of-four said. It’s not a getaway for the exes — Teresa will simply be there cheering on Joe from the stands!
As we previously reported, the reality star really excited for the match, because she “knows how much this means to him.” A source close to Joe told us, “Joe is excited that his opponent is an athlete,” referencing Ojani’s profession as a personal trainer. “He’s been looking for a competitive fight and now he has one. He can’t wait until the gyms open so he can begin working with a trainer.”