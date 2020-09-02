‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Is Selling The Mansion She Shared With Joe For $2.5 Million — See Pics

Onward & upward! Just as her divorce was finalized, Teresa Giudice put the family’s longtime 10,000 sq. foot New Jersey home on the market.

Teresa Giudice, 48, is ready to move on. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star listed her Montville, NJ home for a cool $2.5 million just before her divorce from husband Joe Giudice, 48, was finalized according to TMZ. Fans know the 10,000 sq. foot home well, as the build was featured as a storyline in season one back in 2009 and has continued to be a regular setting on the series. The palazzo style property features a ritzy banquet-sized dining fall, 6 bedrooms, high ceilings, a spacious garage and a swimming pool, which Teresa has regularly posted on her Instagram story. The listing is being managed by top New Jersey realtor Michelle Pais, who has been rumored to join the long running Bravo series, TMZ also notes.

News of the listing came on the same day that Teresa and Joe — who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — finalized the end of their 20 year marriage. The pair, who originally wed back in 1999, announced their separation in Dec. 2019 while Joe was in Italy following legal issues with ICE after serving 41 months in federal prison for fraud. Although Joe has spent most of his life in the United States, he remains a citizen of his native country Italy. “Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another,” a source told PEOPLE. “They still have love for each other, they just aren’t in love with each other,” they also said.

Although Teresa and Joe have had their fair share of drama over their decades long relatonship — which began as teens — the duo have been able to stay cordial and friendly through the split. “We are on the phone, we always talk. I was just on the phone with her a few minutes ago. Look, we have four kids, we have to talk. When you have four kids it’s a lot,” Joe revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast back in June. “I feel bad she had to deal with them all on our own…I do what I can from here. I’m always calling them; I’m always talking to them,” the dad-of-four added.

Since he’s been in Italy, Teresa and the girls have also been to visit him in the town of Sala Consilina, which is where both of their families have history. “That’s where he was born, that’s where his parents were born, and that’s where my parents were born…this town was built so many years ago that it wasn’t even built for cars,” Teresa explained on RHONJ as the family climbed a hill to reunite with Joe. While Joe remains in Italy, he’s been training for an October boxing match against Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-husband Ojani Noa, 46, while Teresa has been keeping busy as RHONJ picks up production again. “A lot of this season will revolve around Teresa and what’s going on in her life, post split,” a source previously told us EXCLUSIVELY.