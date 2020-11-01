‘RHONJ’s Gia Giudice & BF Christian Carmichael Dress As Bonnie & Clyde For Halloween — See Pic

Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter Gia is in the Halloween spirit, and showed off her second look of the season — a couples costume with boyfriend Christian Carmichael.

Teresa Giudice‘s mini-me daughter Gia, 19, has stunned in a couple’s costume for Halloween with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael. The pair gave Bonnie and Clyde a modern twist, with Gia rocking a mini skirt reminiscent of the iconic Burberry print, along with a black crop top. “he’s the Clyde to my Bonnie,” she captioned the November 1 carousel post on Instagram. The eldest child of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star also accessorized with a black beret, a neck scarf, knee-high black boots, and a black Gucci shoulder bag.

Christian, who first appeared on Gia’s Instagram page in late July, opted for a classic look, wearing a white dress shirt and black slacks with suspenders. He got into character as he held a cigar up to his mouth and accessorized with a black fedora, black bow tie and a red belt. The pair also tucked a few bills into their clothes at the waist, referencing the iconic bank robbing duo.

This wasn’t Gia’s first look of the Halloween season. Just one day prior, she shared a stunning snap of herself in a DIY ensemble for night one of the celebrations. Gia opted to dress as a zombie, and rocked a barely-there two piece ensemble, including a bandeau top and a figure-hugging mini skirt designed to look like the grey and off-white bandages of a mummy.

“woke up for the night,” she captioned the pic, which also featured a pal named Jordan. The pair slicked their hair back into high ponytails, which they secured with white scrunchies. Gia also accessorized with silver stud earrings, heavy black eyeliner, and light grey contacts! “You’re going to need to do an eye makeup tutorial here that is AMAZING,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Your eyes!!!!!”