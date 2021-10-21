Breaking News

Teresa Giudice Is Engaged: 'RHONJ' Star & Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Are Getting Married

Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Congratulations are in order for Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, as a new report confirms that the lovebirds got engaged in Greece.

Yes, those are wedding bells you hear. Teresa Giudice, 49, and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas got engaged on October 19 at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. People first reported the big news, along with sharing details about Luis’ romantic proposal to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. Luis reportedly popped the question in a grandiose way that included a “Marry Me” sign and the use of sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks. A source described the proposal as “absolutely exquisite” to the outlet. They added, “Teresa was completely surprised.”

Teresa’s close pal (and former RHONJ co-star) Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin, were present for the proposal. We’re sending our heartfelt congratulations to Teresa and Luis!

It actually wasn’t too long ago that Teresa was married to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. But after 20 years of marriage and four daughters together — they share Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — Teresa and Joe called it quits in Dec. 2019. And shortly thereafter, she fell madly in love with Luis.

Two months after Teresa finalized her divorce in Sept. 2020, her romance with Luis surfaced. Teresa actually introduced him to her Instagram followers in Nov. 2020, when she wrote, “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend.”

She then opened up about their romance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later that month. “It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” she said.

Following the big reveal, Teresa started traveling all over the world with her man. He even met Joe, when he and Teresa traveled to the Bahamas together in late March. And in July 2021, Teresa and Luis celebrated their first anniversary together.

And now, they’re getting married!