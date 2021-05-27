Teresa Giudice Twins With Lookalike Daughter Gia, 20, In Matching Sports Bras & Leggings

Teresa and Gia Giudice got a workout in while vacationing in Los Angeles! The mother-daughter duo even rocked the same half-pony hair style for the occasion.

Teresa Giudice, 49, and daughter Gia, 20, are looking more and more alike! The mother-daughter duo stunned as they posed in matching white sports bras and leggings in a gorgeous photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday, May 26. The outfits, which are from Electric Yoga, added a touch of glam to their sweat session with a shiny gold dotted print covering the white fabric. The two are currently vacationing in Los Angeles, CA with boyfriends Luis Ruelas and Christian Carmichael in tow.

“Mommy and me time,” Gia gushed in the caption, which was shared with over 779 thousand followers — many of whom have watched her grow up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “My mini me…Lovvve You,” Teresa added. The always glam mom-of-four didn’t disappoint with a full face of makeup and her trademark luscious lashes, while Gia opted to go fresh faced. The Rutgers University student accessorized with a dog tag necklace, while her mom sported a diamond evil eye and dainty bracelet.

The two didn’t stop the twinning with the ensembles, also choosing to rock the same hairstyle! Teresa and her eldest daughter went with a half-up pony option, creating some serious volume. They both kept their tresses center parted, allowing their longer side bangs to fall to both sides of their face.

Outside of their workouts, Teresa and Gia have been hitting the town in Los Angeles! They were spotted at Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin‘s favorite restaurant Craigs earlier this week with a double date, as well as sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of a photoshoot in Sherman Oaks.

Ahead of their LA adventure, Teresa also got in some R&R with her man in Tulum, Mexico. She sizzled in a bright orange bikini as she posed on a beach swing with Luis. “Spending a few days on the beach with you gives me a lifetime of memories, love you today & all of my tomorrow’s,” she wrote on May 26, adding the hashtahgs “#tulum #beach #memories #endlesslove” and a fire emoji for her BF.