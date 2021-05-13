Melissa Gorga Reveals Why She Thinks Teresa Giudice Will Marry Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Melissa Gorga revealed on ‘RHONJ’ that she believes Teresa Giudice and BF Luis Ruelas will marry. Now she tells us EXCLUSIVELY exactly why she thinks they’re headed to the altar.

It’s obvious to all Real Housewives of New Jersey fans that Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas are absolutely head over heels in love. Even back in the earlier days of their relationship, Melissa Gorga believed that her sister-in law-had found the man she would one day marry. She tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE new interview, “I just don’t think he’s a fling. I think that they’re very serious about each other and they love each other very much.” She adds, “I could tell if he was a fling and he just doesn’t feel like a fling.”

On the May 5 episode of the RHONJ, Melissa told co-stars Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs. “I believe this is her husband,” when it came to Teresa marrying Luis in the future. And since the episode was taped in mid-Oct. 2020, Melissa caught on quickly to how real the feelings were between the 48-year-old reality star and her 47-year-old businessman beau. Tre didn’t even reveal to the public that she had a “new boyfriend” until a Nov. 2020 Facebook post.

In a confessional, Melissa, 42, revealed, “I don’t know everything there is to know about love, but I do know when two people go out of their way for one another, they can’t take their eyes off each other, and she totally lets her guard down with him. And that’s how I really know that it’s the one.”

Melissa isn’t the only RHONJ star rooting for a marriage between Teresa and Louie. Dolores Catania revealed while appearing on an episode of HollywoodLife TVTalk on April 8, 2021, “I’m so happy and I hope that she gets married again,” like “tomorrow,” because “he’s an amazing human being and I want to see her happy,” she explained. “I want to see someone love her the way he does and it’s such a beautiful thing.”

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice finalized their divorce in Sept. 2020 after 20 years of marriage. In Nov. she revealed to fans that she had a new “boyfriend” by showing a photo of her and Louie — then still a mystery man — from behind at a high school athletic event to her Facebook page. By Dec. 22, 2020, Teresa made Louie Instagram official, posting a photo of them sitting together and looking so blissfully happy. She wrote in the caption, “The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” along with a red heart emoji.

The couple’s love and affection just kept building from there. By the time Tre appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 24,2021, she said their sex life is “amazing” as they “can’t keep their hands off each other.” The mother of four even hinted that a marriage could be on the horizon, saying she “feels it.” When Andy asked her if the pair had discussed tying the knot, Teresa blushed and said “I feel it. We’ll see what happens. I really feel like he’s my soulmate.” She was positively glowing throughout the show as she gushed about Louie. Now even her co-stars are cheering on a wedding between Teresa and Louie.