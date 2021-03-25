Teresa Giudice Says Sex With Luis Ruelas Is ‘Amazing’: Plus – Are They Getting Married?

Teresa Giudice says BF Luis Ruelas keeps her very satisfied sexually, gushing that he’s ‘amazing’ and calling the businessman her ‘soulmate.’

Thank goodness Teresa Giudice no longer needs the high end sex toys that ex-husband Joe Giudice had been sending her from Italy. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about her red-hot romance with businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 24 and she got spicy! Teresa said their sex life is “amazing” as they “can’t keep their hands off each other.” The 48-year-old even hinted that a marriage could be on the horizon, as she “feels it.”

Andy asked about the differences between Tre’s beau of nearly five months and her former husband of 20 years. “Well with Louie is just more very open. He gets me to open up. Like, I know exactly what he’s feeling. He expresses his feelings. Because he’s so open, it makes me express my feelings to him,” Teresa explained, adding with a bright smile, “I like a lot of attention and so does he. We both give each other a lot of attention, which I love. We can’t keep our hands off each other.”

Andy told Teresa he was so happy she’s getting her “love tanked filled,” and asked his other guest, actress Jackie Hoffman, 60, her feelings on Tre’s sex life. “If he’s Latin he’s probably the only one who could keep up with that libido of hers,” Jackie sweetly snarked. Teresa gushed, “Yes! Oh my god, amazing. You don’t even know!” about their sex life.

When asked if the two have talked about marriage, Teresa blushed and said “I feel it. We’ll see what happens. I really feel like he’s my soulmate.” The mother of four was positively glowing as she spoke about it, and is clearly so happy and head over heels in love. Go Teresa!!!

Teresa also explained that Louie is so secure in their relationship that he wanted to meet Joe in person and let him know that he’d never try to take his place when it comes to the former couple’s four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

“They’ve talked over the phone and Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him,” Teresa explained of Louie wanted to meet Joe in person. She continued, “Which I thought that was like the most amazing thing ever. Because he said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he’s not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted him (Joe) to meet him because we have daughters and I just thought that was the most beautiful thing ever,” she gushed.

Andy asked if Teresa was nervous when it came to buying a $3.3 million mansion with Louie so early on in their relationship. Louie shelled out the money for the 7,728 square foot home in Montville, NJ in mid Feb. 2021, where Teresa will likely serve as property manager. “No, not at all. It’s an investment property and we’ll see where it goes from there,” the Bravo star explained. She added that “there’s no talks about that yet” as to whether the two will eventually make it their home. If Teresa can “feel” a marriage with Louie one day, it just might become the couple’s future residence!