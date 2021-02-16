Teresa Giudice Calls Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Her ‘Soulmate’ After They Buy $3.3 Million Mansion Together

Teresa Giudice called her boyfriend Luis Ruelas ‘an amazing man’ and revealed she’s ‘so happy’ in a new interview about their romance.

Teresa Giudice, 48, is opening up about the serious feelings she has for her boyfriend Luis Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke to PEOPLE about their romance and even called the hunk her “soulmate.”

“I met an amazing man and I’m so happy,” she told the outlet in a recent interview. “We’re taking things slow, but I’m really, really happy.”

Teresa also explained that in addition to having the same zodiac sign, the both have a love for shopping and going to the beach. “Oh my God, we’re like the same!” she gushed. “We like the same things. He’s beautiful inside and out.”

She went on to point out that having things in common with Luis, is different from her 20-year marriage with ex Joe Giudice, 48, whom she separated from in Dec. 2019 and divorced in Sept 2020. “Me and my ex, we didn’t like the same things,” she said. “We were two opposites. You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I’ve found my true match — my soulmate. He’s really amazing.”

Her feelings for Luis may be intense but she revealed that everything between her and Joe, with whom she shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, is great and they have “an amazing relationship” while co-parenting. “He’s happy for me and I’m happy for him,” she explained. “We co-parent amazingly. He’s a great father. We get along great.”

Teresa’s admissions about her new relationship, which she confirmed on social media in Nov., comes at the same time she and Luis reportedly bought a $3.3 million mansion in Montville, NJ together. Luis is the one who shelled out the cash for the home and Teresa will likely serve as property manager, according to TMZ. The pad is definitely an impressive one at 7,728 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, a library, theater, gym, 6-car garage and a pool decked out with waterfalls, a slide and a cabana, the outlet further reported.

Although it’s unclear whether or not the lovebirds will eventually move in the mansion themselves or just want to invest, it’s still a signal that things are progressing in their relationship.