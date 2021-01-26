See Pic

Teresa Giudice Kisses & Holds Hands With BF Luis As They Travel Home With Daughter Gia & Her BF

Political News Editor

Teresa Giudice and new BF Luis Ruelas heated things up with a little PDA at LAX. The couple paused for a kiss and held hands while waiting for their flight back to NJ after vacation!

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas‘ romance is getting hotter! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, and her new boyfriend, 46, weren’t shy about showing a little PDA while strolling through the airport on January 24, even with her daughter and her boyfriend in tow. Teresa and Luis were spotted sweetly holding hands while strolling through LAX, and stopping to share a kiss through their protective face masks.

Teresa Giudice and BF Luis Ruelas pause to kiss before boarding a flight at LAX, 1/24/21 (BACKGRID)

Teresa and Luis were heading home to New Jersey after enjoying a brief, but magical vacation to Southern California with her girls, Gia, 20, and Milania, 14, and Luis’ two sons. Gia even brought her handsome beau, Christian Carmichael, along for the trip to sunny Los Angeles. Gia and Christian were spotted walking behind Teresa and Luis at the airport while they were holding hands, Gia looking adorable with her fresh, blonde hair.

The vacation started out with some PDA between Teresa and her beau in the very same location! The couple shared a huge kiss while picking up their luggage at the baggage claim. Teresa looked positively gorgeous while rocking leather-look leggings and a turquoise Balenciaga sweater. It looks like this is the real deal for the RHONJ star, who split from husband Joe Giudice in late 2019 after 20 years of marriage.

Teresa Giudice poses on the red carpet with daughters Milania (L) and Gia (R) at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in 2018 (AP Images)

Teresa’s family is over the moon for her. A source recently told HollywoodLife that Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, definitely approves of the new relationship. “Teresa’s brother is relieved that Teresa has met a nice guy. He worried about his sister being alone with the girls,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “You can tell just how happy he makes her.”