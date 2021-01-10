See Message

Gia Giudice Celebrates 20th Birthday In Black Bodysuit As Dad Joe Posts Tribute: ‘You’re My Best Friend’

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘RHONJ’ stars Teresa and Joe Giudice have posted sweet tributes for their eldest daughter Gia, who celebrated her 20th birthday.

Newly-minted 20-year-old Gia Giudice has received a lot of birthday love! The eldest daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has said goodbye to her teenage years, and celebrated the milestone surrounded by family and friends. Although her dad Joe Giudice has been living in Italy, the father-of-four still took to social media in honor of his “best friend’s” big day. “Happy birthday to my beautiful princess, GIA! From my little girl who used to play with dolls, you have grown up to become a strong and independent woman, that I am proud of. Your accomplishments make me smile and pride [sic] of you,” the proud dad wrote in his lengthy caption.

Joe added, “I love you baby girl, more than words could ever describe. Thank you for being you and for being so special. I want you to always know you are the best big sister, daughter, and friend to many. I thank you everyday for being an understanding and supporting daughter. You are not just my daughter, but my best friend too.” Gia commented on the video montage, “Aww thank you so much daddy I love you.”

Gia’s mom Teresa also created a video montage for her eldest daughter, featuring sweet snaps of the pair from over the years. “I can’t believe my baby is 20 years old today!” the reality star began. “You are strong and you are fierce and you make everything wrong in the world right. I love you more than you’ll ever know & I admire your strength and beauty.” Teresa also noted that Gia was a “wonderful role model” to her three younger sisters and that she was “so proud”.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gia wasn’t able to celebrate with her extended group of family and friends. Rather, she marked the occasion with a small group at Northern New Jersey restaurant Di Palma Brothers. She shared a snap of herself cutting into a large white birthday cake, decorated with silver and purple flowers. “bye to teenage years,” she captioned the pic, which showed her rocking a black bodysuit, a black Chanel belt, and grey pants.