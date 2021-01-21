RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Passionately Kisses New Boyfriend Luis Ruelas After Arriving In LA Together

Teresa Giudice looked head over heels for BF Luis Ruelas as they arrived in L.A. together. They put on an airport PDA show featuring a major make out session.

Teresa Giudice hasn’t looked this happy in years! She’s clearly so crazy about new boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas, as she was positively glowing with joy as the pair jetted in to L.A.X. together on Jan. 20. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star was smiling from ear to ear and passionately kissing Luis as they waited for their luggage at the airport. When she wasn’t locking lips with the handsome entrepreneur and businessman, she had her arm around his back in photos you can see here.

Tre looked fabulous in a blue Balenciaga logo sweater and tight black pants. She carried a large Chanel tote for her journey west. Louie seems to love designer brands as well, as he had a large black Louis Vuitton travel bag that retails for nearly $2K atop his luggage as they departed the airport.

Teresa and Louie are so wild about each other that it didn’t even matter that they each had two of their kids with them as they made out at baggage claim. The 48-year-old Bravo star was accompanied by two of her four daughters, Gia, 20, and Milania, 14, while Louie’s two sons were also along for the trip.

Teresa and Louie definitely make for a good looking couple! She made their relationship social media official on Nov. 9, 2020, with a Facebook post showing them from behind watching a football game. “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend,” Tre wrote in the caption, even though Louie’s face wasn’t visible. But he soon became a fixture on her Instagram page, and in a Dec. 22 photo post where she was sitting on his lap, Teresa wrote, “The BEST thing that came out of 2020.”

The couple then spent Christmas and New Years together. Tre seemed to indicate that they were in a fully committed relationship in a Dec. 22 Instagram post where they posed in front of a Christmas tree while dressed in formal attire. “It’s OFFICIAL” she wrote in the caption, along with a red heart emoji. The couple then got glammed up to ring in 2021, as Teresa shared a post posing with Louie while wearing a gorgeous silver sequined mini-dress. “New year New beginnings” she wrote in the caption. 2021 is already off to a passionate start for these two lovebirds.