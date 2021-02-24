‘RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin Reveals Teresa Giudice ‘Seems Very Much In Love With’ New BF Louis Ruelas

Jennifer Aydin tells us EXCLUSIVELY that she knew her ‘RHONJ’ co-star Teresa Giudice was madly in love with boyfriend Luis Ruelas even before Tre herself announced it to her fans.

Teresa Giudice has fallen hard for businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas ever since they began dating in Nov. 2020. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted on Valentine’s Day that she had “found love” with the hunky businessman, yet her co-star Jennifer Aydin could see how in love the pair was when she had them over for a January couples dinner at her home along with her husband Bill Aydin, she told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

“I made them dinner. We had an intimate dinner at my house. I actually wanted Louie to see my house and I really wanted to be the hostess with the mostest,” Jennifer explained. As a bonus, Louie and Bill totally bonded. “Honestly, him and Bill got along great,” she recalled.

‘RHONJ’ star Jennifer Aydin says that she could tell co-star Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Louis Ruelas were already in love when she had them over for a couple’s dinner at her home in Jan. 2021. Photo credit: MEGA.

“They make a great couple and I wish them all the best. They both seem very much in love with each other is what I can tell, not that she’s told me. From what I can see, she’s very much in love. More power to them,” Jennifer gushed in the Jan. 18 interview, which you can watch in the video above. Since then, Teresa has confirmed that she has fallen deeply in love with Louie.

The pair seemed to really realize the depth of their feelings during a late Jan. 2021 vacation to Los Angeles together. In a Jan. 27 Instagram post, Teresa shared a selfie cuddled up next to Louie and wrote, “You stole my heart, but I’ll let you keep it. @louiearuelas” in the caption. Two days later she posted a photo of the couple at the beach in Malibu and gushed, “You make my heart smile” about her handsome fella.

Tre finally used the “L” word in a Feb. 11 Instagram post, where she and Louie smiled for the camera while looking like stuch a stunning couple. She declared Louie as “My LOVE” in the caption. But it was on Feb. 14’s Valentine’s Day when Teresa let the world know exactly how grateful she is to have found Louie, and how happy he makes her. She even called Louie her “soulmate.”

“On the this day we celebrate love, I feel so fortunate to have found love in the most unexpected way, at the most unexpected time. You show me a whole New World, your kindness, creativity & love shows in everything that you do. I am so happy & I thank my mom and dad in heaven above for sending you. Thank you for loving me and showing me that it can be Valentine’s Day every day when I’m with you,” Teresa wrote in the caption with the hastags “#soulmate #lovelovelove #myvalentine.”