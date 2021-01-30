Teresa Giudice Latches Onto Her Shirtless Boyfriend While On The Beach In A Black Bikini — New PDA Pic

Teresa Giudice looks so happy these days, and it’s thanks to her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. She shared a snapshot of the couple holding each other on the beach, saying he makes her heart ‘smile.’

Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas make for one great looking couple! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo to her Instagram on Jan. 29 of the pair with their arms around each other on a gorgeous beach. They just spent a week in the Los Angeles area, and appeared to have squeezed in a romantic beach date in Malibu during their trip out west. The couple lovingly posed in the sand just along the shoreline with waves coming in behind them.

Tre looked incredible in a black bikini that flaunted her amazing curves and tight tummy, while adding some color with a hot pink see-through lace coverup. She added a fedora-style straw sun hat, as well as a pair of large sunglasses. Her sexy fella was wearing grey trunks, going shirtless and showing off his hunky gym-honed body. He’s much taller than Tre’s ex-husband Joe Giudice, who was the same height as his former wife. Louie was able to lean his head down against the top of Teresa’s in such a sweet and tender way.

Not even face masks can stop the passion between Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. They’re seen kissing at L.A.X. while waiting for their flight home to New Jersey on Jan. 26, 2021. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Teresa gushed in the caption, “You make my heart smile @louiearuelas.” Other Housewives and fellow reality stars are cheering on Teresa finding love again, after her divorce from Joe was finalized in Sept. 2020 after twenty years of marriage. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson wrote next to the photo, “So happy for you,” while fellow RHOC alum Tamra Judge left two flame emojis about how hot Tre and Louie look together. Current show star Kelly Dodd wrote, “Gorgeous” with a red heart emoji.

Tre’s RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania left three flame emojis in the comments, while Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano told Teresa, “Love seeing you happy.” Former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley told Teresa her photo was “beautiful” along with a pink heart emoji.

Teresa introduced Louie to the world in a Nov. 9, 2020 Facebook post. It showed the two of them from behind at a sporting event, with Louie holding onto the Bravo star’s firm tush. She said that he was her “new boyfriend,” and thing got serious fast. Tre made Louie Instagram official on Dec. 22 in a sweet photo together that she captioned, “The BEST thing that came out of 2020.” Ever since, the businessman has been a constant presence on her IG page, including their recent trip to L.A., where they were photographed making out at baggage claim upon arrival on Jan. 21. The pair went for sunny hikes in the Hollywood Hills in addition to their beach day. Tre called Louie her “Boo” and “my man” in several of the IG photos, making sure the world knows how much they’re committed to each other.