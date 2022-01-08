See Pics

Gia Giudice Rocks Bikini Style Mini Dress As She Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mom Teresa – Photo

Party time! The ‘RHONJ’ daughter slayed in a barely-there birthday ensemble for her 21st, as mom Teresa stunned in a plunging wrap dress.

Look who is all grown up! Gia Giudice stole the spotlight for her 21st birthday, as she posed with her mom Teresa Giudice for a sizzling snap. Taking to her Instagram on January 8, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the photo of the mother/daughter pair in honor of her girl’s big day! “To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place,” Teresa wrote. “Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby.”

In the snap, Gia flaunted her flawless figure in a barely-there black ensemble. The bikini-like top, which showcased her toned tummy, had diamond fringe, as the mini skirt cut high on her thigh. She paired the stylish look with a pair of strappy heels while she kept her trademark blonde tresses long and loose. Meanwhile, Teresa stunned in a velvety blue wrap mini dress that held a plunging neckline. Not to be outdone by her gorgeous daughter, Teresa stomped around in neon green thigh-high boots. She too kept her locks long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders.

While she enjoyed the mother/daughter bonding time, Gia was no doubt happy to have recently reunited with her father Joe Giudice. In November, Gia shared a photo album of the joyous occasion that happened in the Bahamas, where Joe moved to from Italy for a job opportunity. She captioned the adorable snap of herself with her arms around Joe, “weekend recap. love u dad.” 

Joe returned to his native Italy in October 2019 after a judge ordered that he be deported following his 3-year jail sentence for fraud. Just a few months after he returned to Italy, Joe and Teresa announced they were splitting in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. Along with Gia, the exes are co-parenting champs to daughters Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12,

 