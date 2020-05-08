Yolanda Hadid, Kim Kardashian & 16 More Celeb Moms Who Have Look-Alike Daughters

No, you’re not seeing double. Before Mother’s Day, we’re looking back at stars and their look-alike daughters! From Yolanda Hadid and her two girls, to Kim Kardashian and North West, the resemblance is uncanny!

They got it from their mamas! You probably already knew that these celebrities’ kids are adorable and stunning, but take a second look. They’re practically identical to their famous mothers. It’s wild! In the days leading up to Mother’s Day, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite famous mother-daughter look-alikes! And, honestly, there are so many to choose from!

Take Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 17-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas, for example. Catherine never used to post photos of her kids on social media, but when she changed her mind in January 2019, fans went wild. She and her teenage daughter look just alike! And that’s a compliment to both of them; Carys is so pretty. Their appearance at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week 2019 drew attention to their similarity even further. A pic of them on the red carpet showed that they not only had the same hair, but similar noses and dreamy eyes.

Kim Kardashian and her six-year-old daughter North West make up another look-alike pair! As North has grown up right before our eyes, it’s only become more and more clear just how much she is growing up to look like her famous mom. Whether they are heading out to support an event for North’s dad and Kim’s husband, Kanye West, or if North is making impromptu appearances in her mom’s at-home videos or on her social media, these two not only have strikingly similar looks, but also the same personality!

Of course, we cannot forget about the high-fashion power trio that is the Hadid women! Yolanda Hadid is the matriarch of her family, and as such hasn’t only passed down incredible wisdom to her kids, but also her stunning looks. Both Bella, 23, and Gigi Hadid, 25, look so much like their adoring mother! No wonder the sisters are two of the most sought-after models! This trio of women look more like triplets than mother and daughters.

For more pics of celebrity moms and daughters who are practically identical, like Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and more, scroll through our gallery above. You’re going to be shocked when you see these duos side by side!